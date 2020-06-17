What will back to school look like for 2020-2021?

LEAD — Whatever the game plan for the Diggers is come this fall, it’s a sure bet that back to school is going to look drastically different come September and administrators are keeping their options open.
“There are a lot of plans out there and they’re all saying the same things,” Leikvold said. “That you really need to prepare a lot. There are all kinds of different scenarios and we do not know what’s going to happen.”
With that in mind, Leikvold presented a document containing three re-opening scenarios to the Board of Education June 9.
“Depending on circumstances at the time in our community, we need to be prepared to implement each of the following, depending on the situation,” Leikvold said. “A face-to-face plan, a remote learning plan, and a blended plan consisting of both face-to-face and remote. We need to be able to switch back and forth, and, as it can change overnight, we need to be able to transition quickly.”
Back to normal
This option would entail going back to a traditional school experience.
“Albeit with social distancing, enhanced cleaning, and a variety of other changes to address the possible negative effects of the health situation,” Leikvold said. “All students would begin the year at school in a face-to-face traditional approach. In-person classes are held and canceled intermittently with a transition to remote learning at any time when necessary. Getting all students back to school on a regular basis should be the top priority.”
Leikvold said the big asterisk is that normal doesn’t look like it used to. Kids may eat in classrooms. Bus transportation may not happen. And other precautions may be taken.
Leikvold said he gave the board quite a list of menu options to digest and discuss.
“Maybe the schedule looks different. Maybe we have one group come in in the morning and another group come in during the afternoon,” Leikvold said. “Maybe we have elementary kids come more often than high school kids. Those are all possibilities. Going back to the way it was on March 13, 2020 might prove very difficult until there is a vaccine of some sort.”
Leikvold said that type of back to normal is what he wants and emphasized that whatever re-entry looks like, it has to be a local decision, dependent on what the number of cases is looking like in Lawrence County.
“I think it’s what our students want. I think it’s what most of our parents want. What most of our teachers want,” Leikvold said. “I think, going forward, it’s more about what’s going on locally.”
Remote learning
This option would re-create, enhance, and implement the remote learning experience the Lead-Deadwood School District had the last 10 weeks of the 2020 school year.
“All students could begin the year distance learning depending on the circumstances and then resume in-person classes later in the school year as circumstances warrant, or, schools could begin in a face-to-face setting, but need to be preparing to go back to fulltime online learning for everyone,” Leikvold said.
Leikvold said, for example, if there are students and teachers with COVID-19, the second option, remote learning, is more of an option.
“It’s very similar to what we just did the last 10 weeks,” Leikvold said. “However, we will do it a lot better. We didn’t have a lot of time to plan last time, as you know. So we trusted our staff. I think they did great.”
Leikvold said a survey sent to staff and parents will be helpful in developing a future remote learning platform.
“But this second time, we go back and learn from our previous efforts, and if we go back to full-time remote learning, we think we will do it even better,” he said. “We might start the school year out like that. We might have to do it Oct. 15. We might have to do it Jan. 10. We don’t know. But we need to be prepared.”
Blended approach
This option would include some students in the face-to-face setting and others in remote learning setting at the beginning of the year and throughout the year.
“A menu of options from which to choose depending on the circumstances in our community will be compiled and considered,” Leikvold said. “We will survey parents and staff to gage the mood on returning in the fall and who may not return and why. The reality is that the more who choose to continue with remote learning, the easier the challenge of social distancing and reopening school becomes less challenging.”
Leikvold said he is certain the district will have some folks who are not comfortable coming to school if it reopens on Sept. 2.
Leikvold asked the board to review the guiding principals he set forth in the re-entry plan document, including teachers identifying and addressing achievement gaps attributed to the school closure in March, as well as students with special learning needs and concerns encountered during remote learning.
“And if there’s something in there you absolutely do not agree with, I need to know. We need to change it or pull it out of there. Because these are the things that are going to drive our decision-making as we go forward,” Leikvold said. “If you believe that nobody’s going to get sick, this isn’t going to work. The back to normal’s not working. If you believe that our plan is that nobody is going to get the COVID, then we need to spread out and go back to our bunkers.”
Leikvold said the guiding principals will be brought to the board for approval and that some items need special consideration.
“We need to come to some agreement on face cover,” he said. “Mandating it is easy. Enforcing it is virtually impossible.”
The guiding principles also propose allowing students and educators the choice of full-time remote learning for the 2020-21 school year, with families allowed to reconsider their decisions at the end of the first semester, as well as not placing staff and community members who are considered in a compromising situation with learning and teaching from home full-time remaining an option.
Where students will eat and what the schedule will look like will continue to be developed by school administrators.
School board member Suzanne Rogers asked if there will be any training or professional development done for teachers.
Leikvold said that Tech Administrator Jamie Hohn has provided him with a proposal for a distance learning platform that training will be a part of.
School board member Tim Madsen asked about how instructional hours required by the state will be verified and what the rules will be.
“The state does not know what they’re going to do about attendance,” Leikvold said, adding that he is hoping for a plan that includes flexibility to acquire the hours.
