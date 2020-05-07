What a time to travel

SPEARFISH — Amid concerns over COVID-19, and warnings from city officials and medical professionals alike that we will see confirmed case numbers spike in the coming weeks, May 3-9 has been declared National Travel and Tourism Week in Spearfish.
“This proclamation is for National Travel and Tourism Week, and in the midst of a world pandemic it’s quite interesting,” said Mayor Dana Boke.
The proclamation read by Boke at Monday’s city council meeting listed that “a robust travel industry has provided significant economic benefits for the nation, generating more than $2.6 trillion in economic output last year, with $1.1 trillion spent directly by travelers in the United States.”
It also addressed the fact that in 2019, Spearfish exceeded $700,000 in hospitality tax for the first time in the community’s history.
“So, some major changes from last year to this year,” Boke said.
Mistie Caldwell, executive director of Visit Spearfish attended the meeting, via Zoom, to offer a look at what national Travel and Tourism Week might look like this year.
“Visit Spearfish hopes to engage the Spearfish community by inviting tourist and hospitality businesses; those organizations and their employees, to share their stories on line,” she said.
Caldwell said it’s vital for the community to support the travel and tourism industry through these difficult times in a safe and responsible way.
“I encourage you to get out and share your voice with how important those industries are to you as a consumer, as an employee, and/or as a business owner to get that out to our community and the surrounding area,” she said. “If we do our jobs and do them safely, we’ll be able to recover much more quickly.”
