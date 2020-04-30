We don’t know if we are ready to go back to normal

This week we in South Dakota stand and watch while other states grapple with re-opening their economies. We have used social distancing strategies to control the spread of COVID-19; without effective treatments or vaccines and with inadequate numbers of test kits, social distancing has been our best defense.
So where do we stand in South Dakota? We are at the very beginnings of an epidemic in our midst. We do not have the testing capabilities to truly monitor the epidemic, but we can monitor the rate of spread of confirmed cases.
Last week (week of April 21) the number of confirmed cases increased by 44% from the week before. The number of confirmed cases as of Tuesday is 2,245 positive cases. A 44% increase would equal almost another 1,000 confirmed cases this week for an approximate total of over 3,000 cases and climbing. And an additional 1,320 cases the week after that. We are nowhere controlling the disease.
Gov. Kristi Noem has suggested that South Dakota is ready to go “back to normal”. The Federal government indicated it could test 2% of a state’s population per month. Even assuming the state could match that (for a total of 4% per month) it would take 25 months to test the entire population.
We don’t know the true number of cases in the state due to the prolonged asymptomatic period and the inability to test the population. Furthermore, all indications are that the disease is expanding exponentially, undetected in our population.
I would contend that we don’t know if we are ready to “go back to work”.
