Voters encouraged to vote by absentee ballot: deadline June 1

DEADWOOD — In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and in light of current pandemic protocols currently in place, the Lawrence County Auditor’s Office wishes to remind voters that voting by absentee ballot is the preferred method to weigh in on this year’s slate of candidates.
“Just a reminder that the deadline to absentee vote is Monday, June 1, 2020 by 5 p.m.,” said Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder. “Voters are encouraged to vote absentee.”
McGruder added that for the primary election June 2, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding large gatherings will be followed and that polling precincts have been temporarily modified to provide for adequate social distancing.
“Polling places have been consolidated to the Deadwood Mountain Grand for the following precincts: Lead, Deadwood, Nemo and Rural 1, while Spearfish wards 1, 2, 3, St. Onge, Whitewood and Rural 2 precincts will vote at the Spearfish Park Pavilion,” McGruder said. “The polls are open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. mountain standard time.”
The Secretary of State previously sent out absentee ballot requests to all registered voters in the state in April.
McGruder encouraged all Lawrence County constituents to please vote by mail for the primary only.
“You have to have a notarized copy of your application or it needs to be accompanied by a copy of your photo ID,” said Lawrence County Commission Chairman Brandon Flanagan previously, adding that voters may also take a picture of their driver’s license and email it to the auditor at voters@lawrence.sd.us .”
For those requesting a ballot to be voted by an authorized messenger due to sickness or disability, the deadline to do so is 3 p.m. on Election Day.
Questions about voting can be directed to the Lawrence County Auditor’s Office at 578-1941.
