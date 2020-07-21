Virus surge in other states slow SD test results

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota’s coronavirus test results are being slowed by the surge in COVID-19 in other states, South Dakota health officials said.
South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said officials have seen a change in the last week in the length of time it takes for a result if the sample is sent to an out-of-state commercial lab. She said it’s taking up to a week — or longer — to get results from out-of-state labs.
It’s different for in-state labs, Malsam-Rysdon said, and South Dakota’s public health lab is still turning out lab results in 24 hours.
State epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the delay in test results just means some people are in isolation longer while waiting for test result, the Argus Leader reported.
Health officials reported the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Dakota increased by 37 on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 7,943 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported, leaving the state’s death toll at 118.
