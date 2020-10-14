Virtual tourism yielding great results for state

PIERRE — A virtual road trip to South Dakota helped draw journalists and travel writers to promote tourism in the state when the pandemic shut physical travel down.
Katlyn Richter, global media and public relations director with the state Department of Tourism, recently told members of the Tourism Advisory Board that a virtual road trip marketed to the press was a huge success. The virtual road trip was conducted in June, and preliminary results show a collective about 295,000 combined impressions across the world, with results continuing to climb.
“This was a response to COVID-19,” Richter said after the meeting. “Early in the pandemic, travel was at a standstill for writers. Our international journalists were not able to travel. Many domestic writers were not traveling. Of course, this subsided as summer went on. But in early June, our team strategized and knew that there were still outlets looking for material and writers still seeking to produce. Road trips continued to provide an opportunity to explore a destination safely, and South Dakota is the perfect destination for a road trip. We came up with the idea to promote a virtual road trip to travel writers. We invited partners from around the state to participate with us and showcase their destination virtually.”
In addition to virtual road trips, the state of South Dakota also invited the children of those same travel writers to help test an online South Dakota Junior Ranger program that was created in collaboration with Badlands National Park. About 22 children participated in the new program and, just like the live Junior Ranger Program, once the children completed the activities, they were eligible to become Badlands National Park Junior Rangers.
The program was developed last month as just one way South Dakota has responded to an increased demand for online learning opportunities. Since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation, more and more families are looking for engaging virtual experiences, and the S.D. Department of Tourism has packed their website with virtual tours of various sites across the state, road guides, and educational materials for all ages.
Richter said the overall goal of the Virtual Junior Ranger program was to promote South Dakota’s natural resources and to promote resources on the website.
“These experiences allow South Dakota and its grate natural resources to be brought into households utilizing the great asset of the National Park Service staff’s vast knowledge and perspective on natural wonders in our state,” Richter said in a recent statement. “The Department of Tourism hopes that these virtual assets are of immediate value to families, while also inspiring future travel to the state. The launch of these two new programs is the latest effort by the Department of Tourism to grow awareness of the state’s great assets.”
Though the results from the junior ranger program test are still being analyzed, Richter told the tourism advisory board she is optimistic about the results.
