Virtual graduation ceremony, cruising parade for Diggers

LEAD — When it comes to graduation, the show will go on in Lead-Deadwood, albeit a brand-new 2020 special, of sorts, will be airing.
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold informed the Board of Education Tuesday of the plan to move ahead with graduation as scheduled and offered up accompanying logistics that have been sent out to students, parents, and staff.
“After much deliberation and much input, we have made a decision regarding the 2020 graduation events at Lead-Deadwood High School,” Leikvold said.
Class Day, he said, would be held, or, aired on the district YouTube channel at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15. Graduation will take place as scheduled on Sunday, May 17, unless circumstances dictate otherwise.
Graduation will consist of two events; a virtual graduation ceremony and a cruising parade.
“The virtual graduation ceremony will be pre-recorded and be aired on the district YouTube channel at noon,” Leikvold said. “The cruising parade, will be live and in person, and will begin at 2 o’clock. It will consist of each graduate driving up to the front of Lead-Deadwood High School and picking up their diploma. Everyone will then line up for a cruising parade through Lead and Deadwood. As with so much right now, the cruising parade is subject to change based on circumstances.”
Leikvold said students will be asked to park by the bus barn at 1:15 p.m.
“And then, they’ll line up alphabetically and then they’ll come down and pick up their diplomas as they’re introduced,” he said. “We will provide some areas for parking for families and I would like to know by May 11, whether or not there will be people who are going to do that. We want everybody on a list, so we know who’s coming. After they pick up their diplomas, we will cue them down in front of the middle school and then we will have a cruising parade through Lead and through Deadwood. We will give the folks in the parking lot watching the picking up of the diplomas an opportunity to exit to the south, up past the bus barn, down behind the school, so they can get into position for Lead or for Deadwood Main Street to watch the parade. We don’t want them to go out the other way and get in the way of students.”
Each student will be allowed one vehicle and may decorate their vehicle appropriately. Students wear cap and gown and must stay in their vehicles at all times. Due to the alphabetical order of receiving diplomas, only one graduate will be allowed per vehicle. Family members may ride in the vehicle. Graduates should sit in the front passenger seat, so they can pick up their diploma in front of the stairs of the high school. Each graduate will be introduced, and the plan is to livestream the event. Students who do not have access to a vehicle, are asked to let school district officials us know and they will find one.
There will be one parking spot per graduate for family members to witness the picking up the diplomas portion of the cruising parade on school grounds. All spots must be reserved. If a spot is not reserved ahead of time, they will not be allowed to park there. Everyone in the parking area is asked to not get out of their vehicles to take photos or to congregate. All others who wish to view the cruising parade will need to park elsewhere along the parade route.
Leikvold said in addition to the events on May 17, the district will also attempt to do a more traditional graduation ceremony later in the summer.
“Although site and format have not been determined, the dates we will try to do a more traditional ceremony will be June 28 or July 19,” Leikvold said.
Leaving their mark on L-DHS
In line with graduation classes that have come before them, a practice in paint will also prevail.
“We have a bit of a tradition that started here several years ago, where the seniors get to put their handprints in paint on the walls of the building and we are going to try to continue that with some guidelines and that will take place on May 14, when the seniors come and check in their materials,” Leikvold said.
Every student must wear a mask and sanitize hands before and after, as well as remaining six feet apart, with no more than five students allowed in the handprint area at a time.
Senior check-out
Senior check-out, where materials such as computers, chargers, library books, and textbooks will be returned, will be held alphabetically during assigned times beginning at 12:30 p.m. in Gym 1 at the high school. Students are asked to use the Gym 1 doors at the top of the outside steps.
“All materials need to be returned in a sealed garbage bag and the bag will be left in Gym 1 for 72 hours,” Leikvold said. “Please put a label or duct tape with your name on the bag. We ask that only one person per household attends to drop off items. We do not want materials from any students other than seniors at this time.”
Check out times for seniors are as follows: A-G 12:30-1:30 p.m.; H-P 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Q-Z 2:30-3:30 p.m.
