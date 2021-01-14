Vaccine availability

OPINION — Over 20 million doses of vaccine have been distributed to date, but fewer than 7 million doses have been administered. Federal responsibility has been simply to distribute vaccine to the states: getting shots in arms has been left to local healthcare.
Now we are facing new strains of the virus that is 50% more infectious than the original virus. Acceleration of the pandemic in countries including the United Kingdom and South Africa has been shown to drive the pandemic in these countries where the variant was first detected.
The strategy for vaccine distribution has been significantly revised in order to expedite getting vaccinations administered. The Trump strategy has been to hold back 55% of the available vaccine in order to secure the second inoculation that is required to fully establish immunity. That strategy has been changed in advance of the Biden inauguration and all available vaccine will be distributed to the States over the next several days. The Centers for Disease Control have already issued recommendations that anyone over 65 should receive the vaccine immediately.
South Dakota has been remarkably efficient at vaccine administration, outstripping most other states by a significant margin. Vaccinations will shortly be available in our state for people over 65 years, probably during the first half of February and to the population at larger as early as March.
Monument Health will be managing vaccine administration locally. However, they are not yet taking appointments for vaccination. Monument Health will be making announcements of what segments of our population are eligible to be vaccinated. Please go to https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/ for updates on vaccine distribution.
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
