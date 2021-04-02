Vaccination Locations

Spearfish
COVID-19 vaccines are available at four Spearfish locations. At Walmart, located at 2825 First Ave. appointments may be made online at Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
The Safeway, located at 1606 North Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Both locations are taking appointments online and will need to produce your ID and insurance cards.
At the Spearfish Walgreens, located at 1430 North Ave., you can call to make a vaccination appointment, which are available to receive between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday. You will need to bring an ID and insurance card.
Lastly, Monument Health Spearfish offers vaccines from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday with ID. Those appointments can be made online as well. The Monument Health vaccine website is https://monument.health/covid-19-south-dakota/covid-19-vaccine/.
Vaccination clinic location will be made available upon scheduling an appointment.
Belle Fourche
There are two locations to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Belle Fourche. Monument Health Belle Fourche will offer the inoculation from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday with ID. Visit https://monument.health/covid-19-south-dakota/covid-19-vaccine/ to make an appointment. Vaccination clinic location will be made available upon scheduling an appointment.
Prairie Hills Pharmacy, located at 319 Summit St., will provide vaccines Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Call Prairie Hills Pharmacy to make an appointment, insurance card and ID are required.
Sturgis
In Sturgis, there is only one location to get the vaccine. From 9 a.m. to noon, and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Monument Health Sturgis. Identification cards are required. Make an appointment at https://monument.health/covid-19-south-dakota/covid-19-vaccine/. Vaccination clinic location will be made available upon scheduling an appointment.
Deadwood
Monument Health Deadwood will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday with ID. Make an appointment online at https://monument.health/covid-19-south-dakota/covid-19-vaccine/. Vaccination clinic location will be made available upon scheduling an appointment.
