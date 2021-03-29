VA to offer walk in COVID-19 vaccinations

STURGIS — All veterans, their spouses and caregivers can soon get COVID-19 vaccinations from VA under the SAVE LIVES Act signed into law by President Biden on Wednesday. The VA Black Hills Health Care System announced that they will accept walk ins for the Moderna vaccine to veterans, spouses and care givers on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Meade and at the VA Clinic in Rapid City. Vaccines are on a first come, first served basis.
Those walking in to receive the vaccination will meet with VA staff to determine eligibility and if accepted, will receive the shot at that time and have the second shot scheduled.
Teresa Forbes, Black Hills Health Care System talked about the new law and what had changed. “If you are over the income threshold for eligibility, or if you are not service connected or just not enrolled in VA health care, this new law opens up this opportunity to get vaccinated thru the VA,” said Forbes. “Besides the veteran, it also opens it up for spouses and care givers.”
An example would be, if you are someone that drove a veteran to appointments and the veteran relies on you to be healthy and well, that could make you eligible. “We know there are people in that veterans life that have to stay healthy too,” said Forbes.
To ease the process on Saturday, information may be completed in advance and brought to the clinic. Complete the form
On the VA website, SAVE LIVES Vaccination Worksheet. Veterans already enrolled in VA Black Hills Health Care System do not need to complete additional information.
