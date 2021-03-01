VA offers vaccine clinics across the region

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth story in a series about the COVID-19 vaccine.
FORT MEADE — As the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine increases, the Veterans Administration is working to make it available to veterans across the region, say Black Hills VA officials.
Amy Doten, chief of pharmacy and vaccine coordinator for the Black Hills VA, said the COVID vaccine distribution has been a fun challenge for all involved at the VA.
They not only offer the shots at Fort Meade and Hot Springs, but have also administered doses at Scottsbluff, Neb., Winner, Pierre and Rapid City.
“We have really been trying to get out there and offer it to our veterans where they are needing it,” Doten said. “We have rolled out additional locations as we have gotten our wheels under us at Fort Meade and Hot Springs.”
The VA also has offered vaccination “blitzes” with staff vaccinating more than 500 veterans at a drive-thru clinic on Jan. 16.
“The second dose for that blitz was on Feb. 13 and it was 20 below,” she said. “We had no choice but to move that inside. We also did some curb-side for our veterans who were not able to come inside.”
Recently, the VA did a blitz in Rapid City and were able to administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to 390 veterans.
Spencer Mion, associate director of VA Black Hills, said logistically, the COVID vaccine program has been going well. He commends the VA staff for their efforts.
“It’s been an all VA Black Hills healthcare system hands on deck for these projects. Staff have been very receptive to helping,” he said.
The clinic at Fort Meade is being held in an open area of the first floor of the new surgical wing of the hospital.
Doten said the Black Hills VA has administered more than 5,300 doses to veterans and 700 to employees since Dec. 23.
“The veterans are so very grateful,” Doten said. “They are in great spirits when they come in to see us. They are smiling through their masks. There is nothing but gratefulness and thankfulness for the opportunity to come in and get the vaccine.”
The allocation of doses the VA gets from the federal government has increased and decreased weekly during the vaccine rollout, she said.
When the VA began offering the shots, they followed the CDC guidelines for distribution. They started out offering the shot to those veterans 75 and older, and high-risk patients. That since has dropped to those 65 and older.
“We’re on the cusp of moving to our 50 and older group,” Doten said. “We’re waiting for more drug to come in to open it up to that next group of patients.”
Veterans who call the VA to inquire are put on a wait list and will be called when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. Also, letters have gone out to veterans letting them know that their age group is now in the queue for vaccination.
As of Friday, the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Veterans Health Administration announced it had vaccinated more than 1.5 million veterans nationwide with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
To date, 817,449 veterans have completed both doses of the vaccine.
In Sioux Falls, there have been just over 6,000 veterans vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,149 with both doses.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.