VA anticipates Moderna vaccines next week

FORT MEADE — Health Care officials at the Black Hills Health Care Center at Fort Meade anticipate receiving the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine next week.
That is, if all proceeds as anticipated.
Teresa Forbes, the public affairs officer for the VA Black Hills Health Care Center at Fort Meade, said that the Food and Drug Administration is hearing the case for the Moderna vaccine and, if it follows suit as with the Pfizer vaccine, could give approval on Friday or Monday. That would mean that the vaccines would be delivered next week, hopefully.
“We don’t know when or how much we will receive,” she said.
Right now, VA leaders are prioritizing who will receive the vaccines first – health care workers and long-term patients.
Forbes said that the VA hospital at Fort Meade will not receive the Pfizer vaccine as it does not have the freezers capable for storing the vaccines at the ultra cold -70º. However, it does have freezers that will drop to -20º which will suffice for the Moderna vaccine.
Rumors began Monday that the facility had received 1,200 vials of the vaccine, but they were delivered broken. Forbes said the center had not received any COVID-19 vaccines yet and that no vaccines of any kind were delivered broken.
