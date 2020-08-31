DEADWOOD — No more scaling the front steps to enter Lead-Deadwood Elementary School.
A $2.1 million facilities update which has been in full swing since spring and is wrapping up at the 11th hour now moved the main entrance and office to street level and continued with classroom enhancements in the office’s former second floor location, as well.
“This building, being remodeled from a 1924 building to this kind of an updated facility is fantastic. I just love that we did that. I really do,” said Principal Tim Kosters. “It would have been depressing to abandon it. It would have been nice to get a new building, but actually, this is a new building, to be honest. This is every bit as good as a new building.”
With facets of construction still in the works, School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold said the building will be ready for students’ first day of school Wednesday.
“We knew the timeline would be tight, but the work will be substantially done. There have been a few hiccups along the way that has slowed some of the progress a bit and there may be a few last details to be completed, but we’ll be able to start school on time,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold. “We’re really looking forward to all of the benefits that the new design and renovation will offer to our students and staff. It’s a great investment in our community and the vision and the support of present and past School Board members is truly appreciated.”
Phase 2B entails renovating the second floor and moving the school offices from second floor at the top of the stairs to the building, to the first floor, just off the lunchroom, at street level.
L-D School District Maintenance and Transportation Supervisor Bill Snow explained the new configuration.
“This is where the secretaries will be,” Snow said. “There will be a waiting room outside. So you’ll come in the door and there will be a call box. You push the call box and the secretaries will ask why you’re here and if they deem that you’re okay to come in, they’ll buzz the door and it will open and you come into the office area.”
Snow said the main office area also encompasses the School Resource Officer’s office, principal’s office, nurse’s office, counselor’s office, a conference room, computer tech room, mail room, restrooms, school psychologist’s office, ACE (behavior) room, and a copier room.
“This new portion replaces the former pre-kindergarten room and the old weight room and a hallway that was here before, as well,” Snow said. “We moved the hallway over, so that it’s a straight shot when you come down the stairs, you go right into the hallway to the lunchroom.”
Second floor work included classroom expansion and new restrooms. A special education room and two classrooms replaced the former office area.
Second-grade teacher Nancy Mertens, who set up shop in the former location of the main office, said her classroom is now almost twice as big as it was, to accommodate her class roster of 15.
“We can socially distance our kids,” she said. “They won’t be tripping over each other. I’m absolutely thrilled to have these big, beautiful windows.”
Kosters said the new configuration will facilitate a better educational environment for students.
“The classrooms, specifically, with the shared space in the middle of them, allows the space to be used by each of the classroom teachers which gives more flexibility in the classroom,” Kosters said. “These are over 900-foot classrooms now. Obviously, larger spaces are nicer to be able to spread out and have a little more room. Moving the offices downstairs will hopefully make the building more accessible to the public when they need to access the building and when we have events in the building. And, generally, I’m just excited about the opportunity to remodel a 1924 building and be able to have a fantastic educational facility in this space.”
Phase one work involved installation of a high school elevator, tuckpointing at the high school and elementary schools, and two retaining walls at the elementary school at a cost of $1.3 million.
Phase 2A work consisted of renovating third and fourth floor classrooms and bathrooms, as well as the installation of a rooftop air conditioning unit and making the auditorium handicap accessible at a cost of $3.4 million.
Phase 3 of the facilities update and its corresponding financial commitment, is still in discussion, but is likely to involve renovating the elementary school cafeteria and kitchen, as well as some classroom renovation.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.