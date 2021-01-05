United Way of the Black Hills exceeds campaign goal

RAPID CITY — The United Way of the Black Hills (UWBH) has exceeded its overall campaign goal of $2,052,000 to benefit nearly 50 nonprofit organizations in the Black Hills.
While UWBH continues to tally the amount raised, they said they wanted to thank the numerous businesses, individuals, and the anonymous donor match of $200,000 that brought their goal over the top.
Although UWBH has hit their goal, they are still encouraging campaign donations for those who were not able to get them in at the end of the year.
This has been a trying year for the United Way agencies with 88% of nonprofits noting they had experienced a negative impact because of the pandemic. Non-profit officials say meeting an increased demand in services and resources and serving new clientele was taxing on their organizations.
Jamie Toennies, Executive Director of UWBH, says additional donations will allow the organization to provide more grant opportunities for programs and services that are serving some of the top needs that were identified in the UWBH 2019 Community Needs Assessment.
“We recognize this has been a unique year for workplace campaigns, especially when many are working remotely, so we have extended our campaign deadline to Jan. 31, to allow extra time for these organizations to wrap up their campaigns and return their pledges,” said Toennies.
Those interested in learning more or making an individual donation to UWBH may do so by mailing a check to United Way of the Black Hills, 621 6th St, Ste 100, Rapid City, SD 57701; call (605) 343-5872 to make a donation over the phone; text “UWBH” to 40403 to donate; or visit www.unitedwayblackhills.org/donate.
United Way of the Black Hills collaborates with nonprofit organizations and programs throughout the Black Hills that serve the greatest needs in communities. UWBH serves the areas of Rapid City, Sturgis, Northern Hills (Belle Fourche, Deadwood/Lead and Spearfish) and the Southern Hills (Custer, Edgemont, Hill City, Hot Springs and Keystone).
