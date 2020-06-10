Uncertain economic future spurs Spearfish to reduce grants

SPEARFISH — To help lessen the economic toll COVID-19 will take on the city, Spearfish officials opted to reduce the amount of tax revenue being allocated to non-profit organizations for the rest of this year.
“In using data we’ve received from the state of South Dakota, we’re looking at making some recommended reductions to our current community grants that we’ve issued,” Michelle DeNeui, finance officer for the city of Spearfish explained at the June 1 council meeting.
DeNeui said the city is anticipating a 50% drop in hospitality tax revenue for the remainder of 2020. Because many organizations receive their grant money in two portions throughout the year, and have already received their first portion, DeNeui proposed that the council reduce the remaining grant portions by 50% to 100% depending on the organization. Some organizations have already received their full allocation of funds for the year. One organization, the Aquatics Club returned their funds totaling $1,500 to the city because the Black Hills State University pool, where they gather has been closed to the public.
Of the $441,550 still sitting in the budget to be paid, the proposed cuts would save the city $151,142.
“We did meet with, I would say, the groups that get larger dollar amounts,” Mayor Dana Boke explained. “We met with Matthew’s Opera House, High Plains Heritage Museum, Visit Spearfish, Prairie Hills Transit, and D.C. Booth.”
Many of the organizations’ leaders said they understood why the city was reducing their grant money, and appreciated the efforts made to include them in the decision process.
“We understand that we’re all in this together and it’s a tough time, so we appreciate everything that you can and that you are doing to help us with our financial and budget needs.” Karen Holzer, executive director of the Booth Society said during the July1 meeting.
“(The city) approached us with concern to make sure that this wasn’t going to be a cut that would endanger the livelihood of the organizations,” said Karla Scovell, executive director for the High Plains Western Heritage Center told the Pioneer. “I would want our city to be very conservative and not find themselves going into the red when a pandemic arises.”
“I think it was great, first of all that they actually reached out to us and asked us to come in and visit with them,” Barbara Cline, executive director for Prairie Hills Transit said.
“The actual cuts, could have been a lot more drastic,” Darren Granaas, executive director for the Matthew’s Opera House said. “I can tell you after all of this, I’m definitely proud to be a part of this community.”
DeNeui explained that because the city is anticipating a relatively light tourist season, the majority of the reductions came from the hospitality tax fund or, third penny sales tax, so called because it’s funded by the third cent collected on hotel room, prepared food, and alcohol sales tax.
“It’s also the fund that we’re projecting the largest impact to because of COVID-19 closures,” she said.
Some of the organizations also receive grants out of other funds.
DeNeui said that if the projected loss of revenue ends up not being as great as anticipated, the city could act to redistribute some of the funds held back; however, Councilman Larry Klarenbeek suggested taking this time of financial flux to reexamine how the city prioritizes the money collected from its hospitality tax.
“During these trying times, businesses have had to really tighten up, cities really had to tighten up, and it kind of makes me revisit the whole process,” Klarenbeek said. “The one thing I keep looking back on is section 16-80 in our ordinances, (which states all revenue received and collected by the tax levied on behalf of the city shall be used as stated in SDCL 10-52A-2 for the purpose of land acquisition, architectural fees, construction costs, payments for civic center, auditorium or athletic facility buildings, including the maintenance, staffing and operations of such facilities and the promotion and advertising of the city, its facilities, attractions and activities).”
Klarenbeek specified that he wouldn’t suggest defunding any of the organizations completely, just that more attention should be paid, and priority given to the building of sports complexes throughout the city.
“I really think we need to be partnering stronger with sports, with soccer, all the fields. I think we’ve been remiss and have missed out on that in the past,” he said. “I really think in 2021, we need to revisit how we take a look at these funds. Just a caution for all groups.”
In addition to the city reducing it’s remaining grant payments, the council discussed restructuring the money received by Visit Spearfish from the Business Improvement District (BID) fund. The BID fund is a separate $2 tax per night applied to every hotel room sold in the city. That money goes directly to fund Visit Spearfish; however, DeNeui projected a 65% loss on that money for the rest of 2020.
“With Visit Spearfish, it’s a bit more complicated with how we came up with how to do this,” Boke said.
The city met with Visit Spearfish and the BID board and decided to continue funding Visit Spearfish its full $17,500 a month using the proceeds from the BID fee and supplementing that with money from the BID reserve fund.
“Once we meet that $42,000 reserve requirement the payments to Visit Spearfish will be limited to what was received in fees the prior month.” DeNeui said.
DeNeui explained that every fund managed by the city must maintain a 20% reserve limit based on its overall budget allotment. That reserve requirement can be pulled from in times of extreme economic duress; however, it must be approved by council and accompanied by a plan to replenish the reserve in a timely manner.
“We are doing everything we can to be stewards of the taxpayer dollars and we appreciate the support that the Hotel Business Improvement District has given us. … (And) thank you to the council for investing in Visit Spearfish and allowing us to kind of on a monthly basis assess how we do do this.” Mistie Caldwell, executive director for Visit Spearfish said via ZOOM during the June 1 meeting. “We look forward to the conversations moving into the next budget year to find where that balance is in growth of opportunities for visitors and recognizing marketing as a very important part of the Spearfish economic plan.”
Overall, both the city and all the organizations affected by the grant reductions said they were encouraged by how well the Spearfish community has been working together to remain proactive and financially responsible during the uncertain economic future.
The following is the organizations original amount, allocated from the 2020 budget, and the amount reduced:
• Aquatics Club; allocated $1,500, reduced by $1,500
• BHSU RSVP; allocated $6,500, reduced by $6,500
• Historic Presentation; allocated $300, reduced by $300
• Prairie Hills Transit; allocated $45,000, reduced by $22,500
• Recreation Grants; allocated $500, reduced by $500
• SEDC; allocated $36,000, reduced by $15,768
• BHSU Green & Gold Orientation; allocated $2,500, reduced by $1,461
• Booth Society Inc.; allocated $34,000, reduced by $9,937
• High Plains Heritage Center; allocated $77,000, reduced by $22,504
• Historic Preservation; allocated $6,200, reduced by $3,624
• July 4th Band; allocated $300, reduced by $175
• Matthew’s Opera House; allocated $48,000, reduced by $14,029
• Recreation scholarships/Donations; Allocated $500, reduced by $500
• SEDC; allocated $49,000, reduced by $21,482
• SOSD (Special Olympics); allocated $1,000, reduced by $1,000
• Spearfish Downtown Business Assoc.; allocated $1,000, reduced by $1,000
• Visit Spearfish; allocated $215,000, reduced by $53,777
