SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Fire Department hosted a prescribed fire acquired structure training exercise Saturday, on a home on Evans Lane, which had been struck by lightning last year and condemned.
“The homeowner talked to us and asked us if we’d be interested in doing an acquired structure fire,” said Rob Mathis, assistant fire chief.
The training exercise brought nine new recruits from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Lead, Sturgis, and Vale together with approximately 20 veteran firefighters to gain valuable experience handling equipment, and observing how fires catch and grow in a structure.
“The state has a requirement that all new firefighters, in order to obtain certification, have to have a live fire exercise,” Mathis said.
The morning was spent with the more experienced firefighters lighting small fires inside the house and letting them “grow up” to a certain point before instructing the new recruits in how to put out the blazes.
“This morning, we’ve already done about 16 to 18 small (interior) fires,” Mathis said.
Mathis said the fire department tries to have a large-scale live event like this at least once a year, but it depends on the availability of a structure. He explained that donating a structure to the department for training such as this is a much more cost effective way for the owner to raze the structure. Mathis also said that because of the COVID-19 precautions implemented by the city, this was the first major training event the department has been able to host this year.
“It was supposed to actually happen two days before we went in to the whole social distancing, stay at home kind of thing,” he said. “This fulfills a lot of different things in addition to helping the homeowner out,”
The fire crew was also joined by members of the Spearfish Ambulance Service, who also gain valuable exposure to emergency training through these exercises.
Mathis said, the training event would allow the new recruits to become certified as fully-fledged firefighters, which means a more robust crew for each of the departments, and a more protected community they serve.
“Once I get back to the office and sign their paperwork and send it off to the state fire marshal, they … will all become what’s called a South Dakota state firefighter, which means they’re trained for the firefighter one level, and the firefighter two levels,” he said.” There’s only two levels of firefighter so they’re it, they’re fully certified.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.