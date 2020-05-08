TIF #12 bid awarded for $222K

DEADWOOD — The second go-round was much more successful in this case, as rebidding the TIF #12 infrastructure installation for affordable housing at Deadwood Stage Run saved the city roughly $200,000.
An affordable housing apartment project at Deadwood Stage Run was greenlighted with the approval of TIF #12 by the Deadwood City Commission May 6, 2019 as resolutions creating TIF #12 and approving the project plan for TIF #12 were approved, along with permission for Mayor David Ruth, Jr. to sign a contract for private development for TIF #12.
The amount of the TIF is $300,000 and the TIF project plan calls for 38 two-bedroom, two-bath apartments that will rent for around $900-$1,000 a month.
April 6, Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. recommended rejecting the sole bid received at that time on the project for the installation of the infrastructure related to TIF #12 affordable housing at Deadwood Stage Run.
“The bid we received was from A&L Contractors with a base bid of $419,202,” said Ruth.
“We’re going to reject this because it was $200,000 over the engineer’s estimate and then put it out to bid again,” said Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr.
The commission moved to advertise the project again and set a bid opening for April 30.
The results were presented to the commission Monday and Nelson said the engineer’s estimate was $215,000 and the sole bidder this go-round, Lindexco, in the amount of $222,060 was recommended for the job.
“Dependable contractor, hasn’t done work in Deadwood for awhile, but I recommend approval to award,” Nelson said.
Commissioner Gary Todd thanked Nelson for his recommendation to not approve the first round of bids that came back.
“Rebidding this has saved us a bunch of money,” Todd said. “That’s the way we should be doing business. Thank you much.”
The infrastructure installation project consists of all labor, skills, and materials to complete the civil site work, which includes: installation of new six-inch and two-inch PVC water main, services, and appurtenances within the development; installation of eight-inch PVC wastewater main, services, and appurtenances within the development; and connection into the existing water and wastewater main.
In 2018, the state legislature changed some of the tax increment financing laws, which allows for affordable housing to be an eligible activity.
In order to qualify as affordable housing, rent can be up to $1,284 a month for multi-family for a two-bedroom unit.
TIF #12 is a TIF within TIF #6 Deadwood Stage Run.
“Both developers will have financial responsibility financially for the cost of the infrastructure,” said Nelson previously. “There has to be an agreement between the two developers and the bank that both loans are being taken care of with property taxes. So, they’re going to make sure that the original TIF #6 will be generating enough revenue by the other properties to make the payment on their loan. The portion in the TIF #12 will have to generate enough taxes to make the payment on its own.”
