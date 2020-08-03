Thousands pack racetrack, despite rising COVID-19 cases

BRANDON (AP) — Thousands of fans packed the stands a racetrack in southeastern South Dakota despite a rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.
The fans came to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon Sunday night for the reopening of the track that has been closed for several years. The 9,000-seat speedway was at near capacity, with facemasks nearly obsolete, the Argus Leader reported.
The popular All Star Circuit is owned by NASCAR legend Tony Stewart.
Minnesota businessman Tod Quiring purchased the track from Chuck Brennan, who closed the facility after just one race in 2017. Brennan said he spent north of $10 million in upgrades to the facility and opened it as Badlands Motor Speedway in 2016.
“We finally have this premiere facility back open that’s been sitting dormant for so long,” said Tea resident and 2002 track champion Justin Henderson, who finished 15th Sunday night. “It’s really bringing that racing fever back into Sioux Falls.”
South Dakota health officials reported 88 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Sunday.
The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota rose to 135 with the newly reported death. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections has risen to 8,955 in the state.
