Thousands of meatpacking workers to be vaccinated this week

Kaylee Whatley (Sturgis Brown girls’ basketball): Whatley scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 53-49 win over Spearfish.

Maraia Kruske and Taylor Graveman (Spearfish wrestling): Kruske and Graveman both became state champions this past weekend, and won all their matches by pinfall.

Wren and Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown wrestling): Wren and Reese Jacobs both won individual state titles this weekend in back-to-back matches at the SD State "A" Wrestling Tournament in Rapid City. Wren upset the #1 ranked and undefeated wrestler to win his state title. Reese capped off an undefeated season by winning a state title as a sophomore. Together they helped boost the Scoopers to a 6th place team finish.

Tyler Huber (Spearfish boys’ basketball): Huber, a senior, has helped the Spartans win six of the last seven games, including a 66-62 win over Rapid City Steven where Huber scored 17 points on, 7-14 shooting, with three 3-pointers.

Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche girls’ basketball): In a 53-48 win against RC Christian, Crago scored 10 points, pulled down 4 rebounds, had 2 assist, and 3 defensive charges.

