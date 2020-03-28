The Whitewood Police Department is taking steps to deal with COVID-19

WHITEWOOD — Police Chief Paul Witcraft said residents should know the department is prepared to deal with COVID-19.
“I want you to know that my staff and I will keep you up to date with the most current and accurate information in a timely manner,” he said.
Modifications have been implemented, in regards to police officers responding to non-priority calls. What this means is that if an incident can be reported by telephone, an officer would take that report over the phone.
Additionally, when officers respond to an incident, for example at homes, the officer will speak to residents from outside ensuring a safe distance when practical.
“We ask that if you have to report an incident that does not need an immediate response, that our officers will call the reporting person and will take the report over the phone,” he said. “Please understand that we are always here to assist you; however, due to an increase in emergency call volume, and the modifications to our response policies, I kindly ask for your patience and cooperation. I have the responsibility to minimize any exposure to residents, my staff, and my police officers. The need to keep police officers and staff healthy is paramount to preserve continuity in our services.”
He said all current information and updates will be posted on the Whitewood P.D. Facebook page.
