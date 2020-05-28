The index case of COVID-19 in Lead

Lead has been blissfully unaffected by COVID-19 as evident by the lack of masks or social distancing in our town. However, that could all change quickly. Lead had its first known exposure to COVID-19 last week. A gentleman from Rapid City, without symptoms of COVID at the time, attended the graduation parade held 10 days ago (by the time you might read this column). Subsequently, he was tested for the virus (after presenting to the hospital with severe stomach pain) and, indeed, he was carrying COVID-19. Let’s call this person the index case.
What might we expect? People who may have been infected that day would not show symptoms for 7-14 days and yet could be infectious for most, if not all, of this asymptomatic period.
To date (10 days after exposure), there seem to be no secondary cases in Lead resulting from exposure to the index case. By this Sunday (day 14 post-exposure) we will have a good sense as to whether the virus now hides in the Lead community and is making people sick or if there were no secondary infections and we remain a virus-free community.
Let’s assume for a moment, that the index case infected just one other person during the graduation festivities before leaving. That newly infected person (let’s call him the secondary case) who resides in our town is likely to spread the disease to several other people due to close or repeated contact who in turn infect several others who in turn … well you get it. This is called community spread.
Fortunately, the index case kept a list of people he thought he might have exposed during the parade. These people can be contacted and self-quarantined for the 14-day infectious period prior to the onset of symptoms. This mitigation method is called contact tracing and is the principal defense against epidemic disease. South Korea has used it successfully with a mobile phone app to essentially prevent the epidemic from gaining a foothold in that country. The United States could also have done this if we had been adequately prepared with a blood- or sputum swab-test, when we had just one case of the disease within US borders. It is barely conceivable that the most advanced country on the planet could have been misguided and, as a result, be struggling more with containing the epidemic than other countries we might consider less advanced. The Lord has reminded us “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall (Proverbs 16:18).” But we weren’t listening.
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
