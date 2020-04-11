The Easter Bunny is still coming

LEAD — The Easter Bunny will make sure to remember the kids in Lead and Deadwood! The famous bunny has about 400 treat bags to hand out to kids while following social distancing requirements at the Lotus Up drive through area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. Parents are invited to drive by so their children can see the Easter Bunny, and take a bag of treats that includes eggs, candy, and materials for a virtual Easter egg coloring contest.
(0) comments
