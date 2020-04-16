Testing critical to restart country

We discussed, in my last installment of this column, the importance of social mitigation, so-called “flattening the curve” of this pandemic nation-wide. Unfortunately, while major cities like New York and Los Angeles have seen a lessening in the number of cases and hospital admissions recently, South Dakota remains in the earliest stages of the epidemic and we are destined to see more cases, more hospital admissions, more patients dependent upon ventilation, and more deaths in the coming weeks and months.
Despite this situation, the president is considering reopening the country for business, despite objections from respective governors and before we are adequately prepared.
Testing is the key to reopening the United States for commerce. There are two types of tests that are critical in staging the penetration of COVID-19 in a population: a test for viral antigen that demonstrates current infection by COVID-19 and a separate test to measure antibodies made by the body in defense against infection with COVID-19. If the level of antibodies against COVID-19 are sufficiently high (and assuming the majority of cases have generated antibodies that neutralize the virus) then we assume that recovered patients will not get the virus again.
We have effective tests to identify viral antigen, telling us that a person is or has recently been infected with COVID-19. However, the persistence of viral antigen is transient, disappearing along with the disappearance of the virus.
An antibody test will demonstrate if a patient has ever been infected, despite having recovered from the acute disease. People who are asymptomatic (as many as 50% of all people infected) but have antibodies will also be detected by the antibody test. Until we can test each and every person being released to work then we run a great risk of regenerating the pandemic and having to reinstitute social mitigation strategies.
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
