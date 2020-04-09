STURGIS — Sturgis Elementary School teachers and staff paraded throughout Sturgis Wednesday afternoon. Nearly two dozen vehicles decorated with banners, balloons and streamers began the parade near Sturgis Elementary School and drove through neighborhoods in the four-corners of the city. Crowds of children, parents and others turned out to wave at the parade participants.
