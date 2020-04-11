Take care of yourself and family in these troubling times

NORTHERN HILLS — Maintaining a routine and setting aside quiet time each day are keys to remaining calm during these trying times of the COVID-19 outbreak, say two area counselors.
Kristi Ortiz, Sturgis Elementary School counselor, speaking to an audience on the Life INC Facebook page recently spoke about ways to talk to your children about COVID-19.
She said everyone needs to be aware that the pandemic is something very serious.
“We don’t need to panic. Instead, we need to share appropriate information based on what their age is,” she said.
This is a stressful time for everyone, Ortiz said. And, it’s important to remember that children look to the adults in their lives to see how they are reacting to the situation.
“If they see us overly anxious, they might be overly worried too,” she said. “Our job is to reassure them, share some factual information and help them cope with their worry.”
Ortiz offered ways to help children deal with their emotions. One is to label their emotions – angry, frustrated, etc. Then ask why are they angry or why are they frustrated.
She said you should remind children that feelings are important, and that talking about feelings can make them feel better, she said.
Parents should let their children’s questions be their guide as to how much information on the current pandemic to provide, Ortiz said.
She encourages families to maintain a normal routine as much as possible during this time. She said you should set a time to get up, a time for schoolwork, a time for meals, exercise time, break time and a bedtime.
“Maintain as much routine as you can. Kids really do need routine,” she said.
Cherise Lerew, a licensed psychologist from Spearfish, agreed saying that establishing a routine and planning out the schedule should be a family project.
“Write it on a dry-erase board. Talk about how each day is going to go,” she said.
Lerew said anytime things are gray or unclear, it’s scary both for children and adults.
“We don’t know what things are going to look like in a month, but we do know about today or this week,” she said. “Make things as concrete and predictable as possible.”
Lead-Deadwood Elementary School Counselor Amanda Bender concurred.
“If we don’t maintain some kind of routine, it is really easy to get lost in our days and start to feel a little helpless,” she said.
Ortiz said both children and adults should limit their television watching and time spent on social media where stories of how many people are dying of the virus repeat constantly throughout the day. Instead, set aside quite time, she said.
Lerew concurred saying people need to give their brain a break during these troubling times.
“For everyone it can be different, reading a book, redoing a bathroom, cooking, baking or writing letters,” she said.
And any physical activity will help relieve stress, Lerew said.
“Stress really does take a toll on our immune system,” she said. “Taking care of your body helps you emotionally handle stress and helps make this helpless situation better.”
Take time to sit down, turn the lights down low, and breathe deeply, Lerew said.
“Go to your happy place. It helps ground you and rejuvenate you,” she said.
Lead resident Dory Hanson said she has also been using this social distancing time to hone her skills in the kitchen and change the way her family eats.
“I decided, since I’m the one who cooks, I took out all processed sugar,” she said. “It’s been a challenge, but we’re eating all fruits and vegetables. I figure if we can do as much as we can to boost immune systems, it helps me feel more in control of an uncontrollable situation.”
Hanson, who also has two small children, ages 2 and 6-months, also helped start a teddy bear watch Facebook page in Lead and Deadwood. The page encourages residents and business owners to place a teddy bear in their windows, then post the address, so parents can take their children on a scavenger hunt for bears. The project has been a helpful way for parents to get the kids out walking, she said.
Kathy Vandervliet said she has been keeping busy with various home projects, many of which involve helping others. One of her primary ways to pass the time has been making cloth masks and distributing them to adults throughout Lead and Deadwood.
“When I went to the pharmacy I dropped some off with the pharmacist. When I stopped to get beer I left some with them. Different people have called and asked me to make them,” she said.
