‘Substantial’ rate of COVID-19 community spread in Lawrence Co.

SPEARFISH — Three new positive COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County were reported by the state Thursday. This means there is now a “substantial” rate of community spread of the virus locally.
The state defines “substantial community spread” as “five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county or a distinct group of cases in a single area.” The new cases bring the total in Lawrence County to nine which includes three people who have fully recovered from the virus.
During Thursday’s press conference, the state reported 36 new cases in South Dakota consisting of 14 more positive cases in Minnehaha County, six in Lincoln County, three in Lawrence County, two more in each Brown, Union, and Yankton counties, and one each in Coddington, Davison, Hughes, Lake, Pennington, Spink, and Turner counties.
Gov. Kristi Noem said she was activating the National Guard to set up temporary hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
Lt. Col. Anthony Deiss, public affairs officers for the South Dakota National Guard, said currently, the Guard is using a smaller number of soldiers who have the specific skillsets to conduct medical and logistics planning.
“This planning is focused on identifying all of the medical, logistical, and facility requirements needed to establish an Alternate Medical Care Facility in Rapid City and Sioux Falls,” Deiss said. “As these plans are developed, and as the situation on the ground dictates, additional National Guard members will be brought on to physically prepare, logistically stock, and medically staff the facilities.”
Deiss said that no specific units are being named for activation at this time, but Guard has identified members who will be called upon to fulfill these staffing requirements.
The South Dakota National Guard, in addition to other units, has engineers trained to construct buildings — vertical engineers — and those trained for horizontal construction — those that build roads and such. Additionally, the state has a medical unit consisting of doctors and nurses.
The temporary hospitals would add 100 beds in each of the state’s largest cities as hospitals prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients. They will be used to separate people with the coronavirus from other people at the hospital, said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon. The hospitals would take several weeks to set up, Malsam-Rysdon said, and she did not give an estimated date for when they could be running.
State officials said that the right number and types of beds would be required — a certain number of intensive care unit beds, a certain number of beds with ventilators as examples.
Noem said that South Dakotans are doing a good job isolating themselves and practicing social distancing. This has allowed the “curve to flatten,” meaning the quick, sharp spike of cases which would overwhelm hospitals has lessened. Flattening the curve does mean though that the duration of positive cases will likely last longer. Last week she said South Dakota would see a peak in cases in May. That timeframe has been pushed out to June with positive cases likely being found in August. She added that a second wave of cases, which is common in pandemics, may occur in the fall.
Noem resisted mandating business closures or issuing stay-at-home orders saying the science does not support this measure.
She said if this was ordered, people would stay in for the prescribed duration, and as soon as the order was lifted, people would leave their homes, get infected, and the state would see a sharp spike in cases which could overwhelm the hospitals.
Malsam-Rysdon said the state is in constant communication with hospitals throughout the state to inventory capacity and capabilities.
“To say we have everything in place right now for what we would expect in the future is not accurate, but we are working actively toward that, and I am very confident that the hospitals in our state will be prepared,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Noem said the state is encouraging hospital systems to over prepare.
“We want them to not just meet the surge in capacity but to be overly prepared to take care of the healthcare needs of people in the future dealing with this virus,” she said.
“Hang in there everybody, we will get through this together,” Noem added.
The governor called newly released unemployment figures “alarming.” 6,645 people made new claims for unemployment benefits last week in the state, but Noem said she hoped that allowing businesses to stay open would reduce layoffs.
Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said people have had to wait an hour-and-a-half to file unemployment claims with the state’s call center. She encouraged people to file online at RAclaims.sd.gov to reduce that surge.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.