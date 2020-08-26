STURGIS — Three Sturgis teens have been honored with the city’s Life-Saving Award for their actions in association with a house fire on July 4.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater presented the awards to teens Ashley Bear, Kaylee Eixenberger and Abby Wise at the Sturgis City Council meeting Monday.
VanDewater explained that the three were on their way home from a friend’s house just after midnight on July 4, when they noticed what appeared to be a fire inside the garage at the Chad and Liza Owens’ home at 2314 Hillside Dr.
The girls stopped their vehicle and Eixenberger called 911 while Bear and Wise went to the home and knocked on the front door, VanDewater said.
“When no one answered, the girls opened the door and went inside the residence yelling for anyone who was there,” he said. “After a short time, the homeowner and her children came out of their bedrooms and Abby told them their house was on fire and they needed to get out.”
They were able to safely get the family and pets out of the house, VanDewater said.
“If it weren’t for the quick actions of Ashley, Kaylee and Abby, the outcome would not have been the same. Their quick action ensured that no one was seriously hurt, and no lives were lost,” he said.
At the time of the fire, flames were being fed by a stiff southerly wind, and by the time firefighters arrived, the fire had started moving to the home.
Sturgis City Councilman Ron Waterland, who lives next door to the Owens on Hillside Drive, thanked the girls for their quick response in getting the fire department to the neighborhood.
“I was asleep at the time …, and was awakened by some fire people who got me out also,” he said.
Homeowner Chad Owens thanked the girls for their courage and for doing the right thing.
“I know it had to be difficult and scary to open that door to go in, but by doing so, you saved some lives. Your families are proud of you. The community is proud of you, and I’m proud of you. Congratulations,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.