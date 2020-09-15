Amity Middleton (Belle Fourche volleyball): Middleton lead her team in three categories against St. Thomas More on Sept. 8. She was 21-22 serving with four service aces. She also had eight kills, and 16 digs.

Madie Donovan (Spearfish X-C): Donovan placed second in the varsity division at the Belle Fourche Invitational with a time of 21:18. She helped lead the team to a second place finish.

Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche X-C): Clarkson, a sophomore, won the Belle Fourche Invite on Thursday with a time of 17:07. He finished a full 30 seconds ahead of the second-place runner.

Brayden Delahoyde (Spearfish football): Delahoyde, a freshmen, had 11 receptions for 201 yards for an average of 18.3 yards a reception and one tackle on defense, in a 73-13 loss to Mitchell.

Gabe Heck (Belle Fourche football): Heck had six tackles in his first varsity start Friday against Douglas, Wyo.

Makayla Keffeler (Sturgis Brown volleyball): Keffeler had one service ace, nine kills, one assisted block, and three digs in a three set win over Custer on Sept. 8.

Lydia Main (Belle Fourche girls’ soccer): Main, an eighth grader playing on the varsity team defensively, has stepped up to fill the gap of two injured teammates. She was outstanding last week and looks to be settling in on the defensive line.

