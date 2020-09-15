STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School has suspended soccer and volleyball schedules for the rest of this week.
“The reason for both of those moves are COVID-related,” Sturgis Brown High School Activities Director Todd Palmer said Tuesday. “We just felt like that was the prudent thing to do.”
Palmer added the aim is to maintain the health and well-being of Sturgis student-athletes, as well as student-athletes and fans of the visiting teams.
