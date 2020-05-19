Sturgis seeks advice from residents on hosting Rally

STURGIS — It’s still weeks before the Sturgis City Council will make a decision on whether or not the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will go on as planned, but the city has made a decision on hosting two other summer events.
City officials announced this week that the annual Sturgis Camaro Rally, originally scheduled for June 25-28, has been canceled.
“There weren’t a lot of registrations at this point. There was considerable hesitation from people,” said Sturgis Public Information Officer Christina Steele.
Also weighing heavily on the decision, Steele said, were restrictions on travel from Canada.
“We usually get quite a large group that comes down from Canada. At this point, they can’t even get out of the country,” she said.
But the city is going on with its summer soiree – “Music on Main” – scheduled on Wednesday nights beginning June 3.
Steele said staff in the city’s Rally and Events Department are working on protocols to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the gatherings.
A new event was added to the summer calendar in Sturgis. At its meeting Monday, the Sturgis City Council approved a resolution for street closure and open container for the Counts of the Cobblestone Rod Run on July 11 in downtown Sturgis.
Sturgis Rally and Events Director Jerry Cole told the council the gathering could bring in anywhere from 45 to 90 classic car owners.
And even though the city has not yet acted on the official rally status, the city council Monday approved a street closure and open container resolution for the Community After Rally Picnic scheduled for Aug. 26. The event is annually hosted by the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce.
Steele confirmed that the city is reaching out to various resources to help in the decision-making process regarding the hosting of the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally including residents of the city.
“We value you, the citizens, and are asking you to share your opinion with us in this process,” it said in a letter sent to all residents earlier this month.
Residents were asked to indicate their preference for either proceeding with the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally or postponing the Rally to a future year.
The city even included a postage paid envelope and asked residents to return the survey by May 26.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the data gathered from the surveys will be weighed with other information when making the decision about hosting the Rally.
(0) comments
