Sturgis residents can apply for free COVID testing

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will begin accepting applications from residents for free COVID testing beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5.
City officials announced Wednesday they are partnering with Monument Health to conduct testing of asymptomatic residents. Tests will be conducted Aug. 24-25 at the Sturgis Community Center. Those residents who would like a test will need to submit an application in advance and provide proof of residency in the form of a South Dakota driver’s license, state ID card, or utility bill.
These tests are only available for those residing within the Sturgis City limits and who are not experiencing signs of illness (asymptomatic). Residents who have symptoms of illness should contact Monument Health for recommendations and testing.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said this initiative is designed to reduce the inadvertent spread of the coronavirus throughout the community by those who are unknowingly infected.
Applications are available for pick up at the Sturgis Finance Office, the Sturgis Library, and the Sturgis Community Center. Residents can also download an application from the city website www.sturgis-sd.gov
Completed applications will need to be emailed to COVID@sturgisgov.com or dropped off at the Sturgis Finance Office located at 1040 Harley-Davidson Way during regular business hours beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Applications will not be accepted prior to Aug. 5.
After processing applications, testing vouchers will be sent to qualifying applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Approximately 780 vouchers will be issued. Residents who receive vouchers will need to contact Monument Health to schedule a time for testing.
Residents will need to bring their vouchers to the test site at the designated time and the test will be conducted. Test results may take up to three days. Monument Health will make notification of all test results by mail, phone, or through the Monument Health patient portal, MyChart.
These tests will be paid for by the city of Sturgis through the CARES Act. Residents who are employed as frontline workers may qualify for testing through the employer testing portion of this program. Residents are asked to speak with their employer to see if they are taking part in this program prior to submitting an application as a resident.
The Sturgis City Council voted unanimously July 5 to contract with Monument Health to administer up to 1,300 COVID-19 tests following this year’s 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Each test costs about $150 and the $195,000 total cost will come from the city’s general fund. The city will replace those funds with money through the CARES Act.
Here is how the tests are to be divided:
150 city employees (mandatory)
400 Sturgis residents who work frontline jobs (such as restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores)
200 employees of other entities (such as the county and school district) who have requested testing
550 general residents of Sturgis
