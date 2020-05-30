Sturgis Post 33 baseball ready for season

STURGIS — After a delayed start due to COVID-19, the Sturgis Titans’ American Legion baseball team will be ready for the season opener on Tuesday, June 2, at Belle Fourche.
“We have a good balance on the offensive side of the ball with speed on the bases and a couple guys with a lively swing. Defensively, it is going to come down to all nine guys playing clean, error-free baseball,” varsity coach Dominic Bradford said.
Bradford will be the head coach for the team this season. He grew up in Rapid City, where he pitched and played center field for St. Thomas More.
In his three years on varsity, St. Thomas More made the state tournament each year, and he also played for the state title both of his junior and senior years. Bradford graduated from Black Hills State University in 2018 and now teaches fourth-grade at Piedmont Valley.
“We don’t really know what to expect with this upcoming season. With everything that has been going on, we are preparing to play around 30 varsity games this summer, and are in a tournament the first three weekends of June,” Bradford added.
Returning players from last season include John Fischer, Gage Murphey, Colton Cruickshank, Dylan Gillespie, David Anderson, RJ Andrzejewski, Ridge Inhofer, Dustin Alan, and Kain Peters.
“Additional strengths of the Titan team will be returning catcher Zach Hess, along with starting third baseman Dylan Gillespie,” Bradford said.
Seniors that graduated and no longer eligible to play for the Titans are Josh West, Nick Anderson, Carl Nash, Devin Odle, and Alec Keffler.
“Those veteran guys will be missed, but having Nick back as an assistant has been helpful to continue building on the success, they had last season,” said Bradford.
Assistant coaches this season will be Jared Pearson, Nick Anderson, and Rob Bradford.
“We have big expectations this year, and one of those is to compete for the win in every game we play,” said Bradford.
The first game of the season will be on the road on Tuesday in Belle Fourche, followed by the first home game on Wednesday, against Rapid City Post 320 at Strong Field.
(NOTE: Sturgis was scheduled to compete at the Tellinghuisen Tournament set for June 5-7 in Spearfish. That event was canceled on Thursday night.)
