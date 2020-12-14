STURGIS — Due to the COVID-19 precautions, the Sturgis PEO Chapter AY had to cancel its normally scheduled Christmas party and social. Despite the canceled event, PEO members Betty Nettleton and Marcia Potts decided they wanted to carry on the Chapter’s tradition of collecting donations of sweat pants, gloves, hats, blankets, and other needed items for the Meade School Nurse’s office. This tradition is usually a part of their Christmas Social.
On Sunday, Dec. 6 at the First Presbyterian church parking lot, Nettleton and Potts set up the donation site, and over 28 members drove through and left their donations, while still maintaining COVID precautions.
Chapter AY has always been so generous with this philanthropic endeavor and this year this event proved even more generosity than most years. The donations far exceeded previous years and exceeded expectations. Even though the Chapter missed its Christmas party this project brought smiles from all who participated.
The donations were accepted by Julie Dobler, RN, one of the four Meade School nurses.
“This year the needs of many school district students are greater than usual with the effects of COVID, and the donations are greatly appreciated,” said Dobler.
“This was a fun project as the donations were abundant and we were able to see our Chapter members in a safe and fun way,” said Betty Nettleton.
