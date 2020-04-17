Sturgis passes resolution urging CDC compliance

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council Wednesday approved a resolution that would help enforce what to this point has only been strong suggestions for businesses to follow CDC guidelines concerning the coronavirus.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said that people need to know that if businesses are adhering to guidelines, the city is not looking to shut them down.
“We’re not changing our stance on anything at this point in time. We are just giving our municipality some ability to enforce some things,” he said. “This gives us more of a hammer, and hopefully we will never have to use it.”
City Councilman Ron Waterland concurred saying the resolution gives some teeth to the rules.
Carstensen introduced the resolution saying that in Sturgis many businesses have already closed because of the potential spread of the coronavirus.
But, the mayor said, the city is still facing situations where people are not operating within the CDC guidelines.
“In order to be fair and do what is meant to do to slow the spread, I thought that as a council we needed to give staff something they could hang their hats on when they say, ‘listen, we have a problem here and we need to do something.’”
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said city staff have visited most every business in town making sure they are adhering to CDC guidelines.
“We have provided everyone with what those guidelines were and inspected to see that they are following through,” he said.
Ainslie said he has spoken with 30 or more business owners or their employees in Sturgis and said almost all the required changes suggested by the CDC have been made at those businesses. Those that may not have been in compliance have worked to rectify that, he said.
What the city’s resolution does is state that a violation of the CDC guidelines is a nuisance which must be abated through the city’s process. If the nuisance is not abated, the city will fine the business $100 on the first day, $200 on the second day and $300 for the third and any subsequent days thereafter.
“Of course, that is not what we want to get to,” Ainslie said.
The one area that has been a concern among city staff and others in the community has been the operation of video gaming machines. Ainslie said there are several locations within the city that have video lottery machines. Some have closed knowing that it would be difficult to adhere to the CDC guidelines, he said.
For those that remain open, the city has asked them to make modifications in their setup to move machines further apart so that patrons are seated at least six feet apart.
“The nature of gaming is that they are constantly touching the screen or the buttons, and there is not routine cleaning that is going on. Most of the communities in the Black Hills and throughout the state have actually closed these gaming facilities,” he said.
Additionally, Ainslie said he had observed and heard from workers at establishments with video gaming that many of the cars parked at the businesses have out-of-county license plates.
“I’ve heard from the hospital CEO that if you are attracting people from a broader area, it increases the likelihood that you are going to have a faster spread of the virus,” Ainslie said.
The section of the city’s resolution dealing with video gaming states that those locations should either suspend or modify business practices to include the incorporation of South Dakota Department of Health & CDC guidelines by stopping the operation of video gaming machines when continual disinfection of the machine surfaces is not possible or cannot be maintained.
Sturgis City Council President Dave Martinson clarified that those businesses that may not be in compliance have the opportunity to modify what they are doing before the city would take action.
Ainslie said that in the past two weeks when he had visited the video gaming section of local businesses there were few, if any times, when an employee came through and cleaned the machines.
“The main reason I started to go into the casinos far more often was that for the past three or four weeks the mayor and I have received countless emails and calls from concerned residents,” he said.
Dawn Grenstiner with BJ’s Country Store and Poker Alice Casino in Sturgis said they have shut off machines and moved others so that they are meeting the CDC six feet social distancing protocol.
She also said that the casino has an attendant on the floor at all times, and when players move from a machine, the video machine is wiped down.
Dave Stewart of Uncle Louie’s Diner in Sturgis is one of only a handful of restaurants in the Black Hills that still is allowing dine-in service.
He told the council that President Donald Trump said he is hoping to reopen parts of the country by May 1. And, Stewart said, he understands the concerns of the city council, but with so few cases in Meade County, he wonders if the city has a plan for reopening businesses.
Carstensen he doesn’t believe there is a way to give a date for reopening.
“As this thing rolls through, I think there is going to be clarity as to when the time is right and it will come from higher levels than the city of Sturgis. We are going to do our part to get up and running as quickly as possible, but it has to make sense” he said.
