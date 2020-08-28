STURGIS — Just over 4% of people who submitted to COVID-19 mass testing following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have tested positive.
Before doing the testing, the South Dakota Department of Health had told Sturgis city officials that asymptomatic positives state-wide fall in the range of 3% to 7% on average.
Of the 650 people tested, 26 or 4% tested positive for COVID-19 while being asymptomatic.
“As expected, the increase in testing resulted in an increase in positive cases being identified in the community,” said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
But the tests allowed COVID-19 positive individuals to take necessary measures to avoid unknowingly spreading the infection to others, he said.
The testing was conducted by Monument Health on Aug. 21, 24, and 25 – that’s five to nine days following the official last day of the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and 11-15 days from the peak day of attendance, Ainslie said.
The CDC says the median incubation time is four to five days from exposure to symptoms onset. They say 97.5% of persons who develop symptoms will do so within 11.5 days of infection.
The city contracted for up to 1,300 tests which represented 20% of the population of Sturgis. Despite having 1,300 tests available, only 650 people chose to take part in the free testing event. All individuals requesting a test were asymptomatic at the time of testing, Ainslie said.
The testing was reserved for four different groups; city employees (mandatory), school district employees (voluntary), employees of private businesses throughout the community (voluntary), and residents of Sturgis (voluntary).
The Sturgis testing event did not include individuals who were experiencing symptoms or who may have been tested at other locations, Ainslie said.
“We recognize that there are additional active cases in Sturgis and more cases will be identified in the future,” he said.
Though total attendees of the event far surpassed all anticipations, the vast majority of attendees greatly changed their behaviors by spending far less time in downtown Sturgis and far more time social distancing by riding in the Black Hills, Ainslie said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.