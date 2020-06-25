STURGIS — The Sturgis Public Library and the Sturgis Community Center are moving into less restrictive phases of reopening.
The city departments shut down earlier this year in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The library began Phase 2 of their reopening on Monday with special hours for senior citizens and limited library hours for others.
Senior citizens now have exclusive access to the library from 8-9 a.m. on Thursdays.
The general public is invited to use the library, with a 10-person maximum, from noon until 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from noon until 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Curbside pick-up and book home delivery services will continue.
Library staff is asking patrons to adhere to all protocols when using the library.
Sturgis Public Library’s Children’s Librarian Kathy Dykstra said the summer reading program “READsquared” is being done virtually this summer.
Because they are not able to meet with youth, the library has created grab-n-go bags that contain activities, books, and crafts for participants. Craft tutorials and a virtual story hour are being done via YouTube each week.
Meanwhile, the Sturgis Community Center is now allowing open swim for youth. The open swim hours are limited to 15 youth for two hours.
Sturgis Community Center Director Rod Heikes said the number of swimmers has varied from day-to-day, but people are being respectful and mindful of the new rules.
“The number of people using the pool has really been picking up,” he said.
Lifeguards are being diligent about limiting the number of swimmers, Heikes said.
The pool is also open for lap swim and water aerobics. The aerobics classes are limited to 20 participants.
The community center did offer swimming lessons for older youth this month, and are looking at offering more lessons in July, Heikes said.
“Hopefully we won’t have any spikes in (COVID-19) cases,” he said.
The community center hot tub has also reopened, but is limited to just two people at a time to promote social distancing.
Community center staff continues to clean and disinfect areas of the center.
“We go through the locker rooms every hour,” Heikes said.
Protocols in other areas of the community center have also changed. There will now be 50 people allowed in the theater for events. And, 10 people can be in the weight room or cardio room at one time.
