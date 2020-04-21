STURGIS — After starting off the month of April at a break-neck pace, the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry has not seen the surge of food recipients they thought they might this month.
On April 1, the pantry served 59 families or about 93 individuals. That is a little above normal, but given the circumstances with the economic downturn because of the COVID-19 outbreak, pantry volunteers thought it might have been busier.
“By all standards, we’re actually down,” said volunteer Rich Deaver. “We might still get slammed this month, but it hasn’t happened yet.”
With many workers furloughed or let go in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, national news has been showing people lined up in their cars for miles to participate in free food giveaways.
But that has not been the case in Sturgis.
“We’ve got more new people than we have seen for a long time, but a huge increase, not really. I’d say we’re up about 5%,” said Vicki Werlinger, Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry manager.
Deb Looby, who works for Meade County Housing and verifies income guidelines for the food pantry, said about a dozen new people signed up last week for the free food giveaway.
“We haven’t had as many as I thought we would,” Looby said.
Nonetheless, it’s anything but business as usual at the Sturgis food pantry.
In a normal month, recipients would come into the food pantry, pick up a grocery basket and peruse the shelves picking out items of their choosing. Now, volunteers pre-fill boxes with groceries while wearing masks and gloves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
No recipients are allowed in the pantry, instead, recipients drive their vehicle up between orange cones set up in the pantry parking lot. A volunteer checks in with the driver and determines the size of box to which they are eligible and volunteers bring the box or boxes out to the recipient’s vehicle.
Protocols for food giveaways at the Lord’s Cupboard in Lead also have changed. Due to social distancing requirements, people lined up in their cars on Monday to receive food.
“Commodities usually come to the cupboard, and now we’re putting them into the cars,” said Sharon Narem, head of the Lord’s Cupboard which is open from 9-11:30 a.m., on Mondays and 3-5:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Although the commodities program is income-based, there are many other non-perishable food items that are available for anyone in need, regardless of income, Narem said.
At area foodbanks, giveaways are calculated in pounds of food and are based on the number of people in a family. One person in a family gets 16 pounds, it goes up by two pounds for every additional person in the family.
At Sturgis, families also are given the choice of a protein — hamburger, hot dogs or pollock (fish). The prefilled boxes include a bag of bread or buns, cereal, canned veggies and fruit, and other grocery items. Additionally, a family can have one of each of the government commodity items which may include canned chicken, canned pork, cheese, frozen peaches, rice, navy beans and more.
People in the Sturgis area who need food because of a furlough or lay-off need to stop at Meade County Housing’s Hillsview Highrise, 1220 Cedar St., to sign up prior to going to the food pantry.
Also, for those who would like to make a donation to the food pantry they can do so by dropping off food items at 810 6th St. or mailing a check to Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry, PO Box 4136, Sturgis, SD 57785
(1) comment
Just open up West River......................pretty simple
