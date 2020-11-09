STURGIS — They say necessity is the mother of invention.
Because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Sturgis Kiwanis had to rethink its annual food drive. So instead of having volunteers go door-to-door, the food drive was done via drop-off points this year.
Rich Deaver, spokesman for the Kiwanis, said the new format worked well and only a fraction of the volunteers were needed to make it work.
In the first year of the new format, citizens of Sturgis donated 2,680 pounds of food. The total of cash donations collected during the drive Saturday amounted to $1,980.
The convenient drop-off points in the Sturgis area this year were at Lynn’s DakotaMart, the Sturgis Elementary School driveway, Grocery Mart, Sturgis Harley-Davidson, and the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry.
Both Lynn’s and Grocery Mart offered pre-filled $10 bags of groceries which customers could purchase and then donate to the food drive. Both grocery stores will offer the bags through the end of the year.
Deaver said he was thrilled with the new format.
“We were hauling it in as fast as they could bring it from the drop off points,” Deaver said.
He and others in the Kiwanis say there is a learning curve with the new system, but it seemed to work well.
Volunteers from area 4-H clubs manned three of the drop-off points. They even brought their own stock trailers in which to store the food during the drive which took place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Youth with the police reserve group manned another of the points.
We’re learning as we go along. Only three hours.
“They are really great to do that for us,” Deaver said.
Anyone who may have missed donating during the food drive Saturday can still donate by visiting the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry, 801 6th St., Sturgis, on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 9-11:45 a.m.
Monetary donations can be sent by mail to: Sturgis Kiwanis Food Bank, P.O. Box 4136, Sturgis, SD 57785
