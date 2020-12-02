STURGIS — The annual Sturgis Festival of Trees, held virtually this year because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, raised about $30,000 for local charities.
“It went as good as we could have possibly expected it to go,” said Rosemary Roth, one of the organizers of the event.
Given that the event had only about half of the normally donated items on which people could bid, Roth was pleased with the outcome.
“People were so great to step up. We weren’t expecting that,” she said.
Things turned out much better than what Roth had envisioned in late August when she and others thought they may have to cancel the wildly popular annual event held in the lobby at First Interstate Bank Sturgis.
“In August, I just felt that there was no way the bank could host a party for 300 to 400 people. We couldn’t encourage people to come during a pandemic,” she said.
Roth believed they would have to postpone the event and do it again next year. Staff at the bank and others started brainstorming ideas for an alternative way to host the Sturgis Festival of Trees auction.
Dean Kinney, longtime supporter of the auction and general manager of The Homeslice Group, owners of KBHB radio in Sturgis, suggested having the auction online and on the station’s weekly radio auction.
One of the highlights of the auction was the sale of First Interstate Bank “Frosty the Snowman” tree. The 6-foot flocked Fraser fir featured 600 lights, snowmen, berries and ribbon. It was decorated in memory of longtime Ag Loan Officer Jim Harrison who died Oct. 30.
“Jim was a member of our bank family,” said Roth, who worked with him for many years at First Western Bank which later became First Interstate Bank. “He was just so special to every one of us.”
While trying to decide on a theme for this year’s tree, Roth’s mind turned to Jim and how he would sing the song “Frosty the Snowman,” while she was preparing the bank’s tree for the annual event.
“He couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket,” Roth joked.
In the week leading up to the auction, another colleague of Harrison’s – Mike Johnson – began calling former employees who had worked with Harrison and former clients to ask them to donate to his tree. By the time the tree reached the auction block on Saturday, Johnson was able to bid $4,100 for the “Frosty the Snowman” tree.
The story gets even better. Once purchased, the tree was donated back to Harrison’s widow, Rita.
“I was so surprised and humbled when they told me,” Rita Harrison said. “That was so nice of everybody.”
Robin Harrison Korth, Jim and Rita’s daughter, works as the assistant treasurer at the Meade County Courthouse and asked if they couldn’t set up the tree in the lobby for all to see, which Roth did Monday.
“He will forever be missed by his bank family and the many customers he loved serving,” Roth said.
Roth believes the total raised for this year’s Sturgis Festival of Trees will continue to climb. She said she has received calls and messages from people who normally donate saying they want to send money to the cause.
Roth reminds people that money raised through the Sturgis Festival of Trees is kept in the Greater Sturgis Area Fund.
“The only thing we use is the earnings on that money. It has accumulated so much over the years that we can do some pretty significant things in the community,” she said. “It is pretty special to know that your money is going to work for generations to come.”
Some of the money from the fund this year has gone to purchase new Christmas decorations for downtown Sturgis including swags that hang over Main Street and new entrances to the Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.