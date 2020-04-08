Sturgis extends ambulance service to rural areas

STURGIS — In response to the overwhelming passage of a rural Meade ambulance tax district, the Sturgis City Council Monday unanimously approved extending ambulance service to rural areas until Jan. 20, 2021.
The nine-month window will give the residents in the new tax district time to elect a board of directors and determine how they will move forward to provide ambulance service in the newly formed district.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said passage of the rural ambulance tax district is due in large part to the many volunteers who raised money, did voter education and got out the vote.
“That vote was an overwhelming success – with 88% in favor,” he said.
At its last meeting prior to the tax district vote, the council agreed to delay the implementation of the revised Sturgis Ambulance Service area pending the outcome of the vote. That meant the Sturgis Ambulance Service would still respond to areas outside the Sturgis city limits.
Initially, the council wanted to delay the redrawing of the ambulance district boundaries to Jan. 5, 2021, but city council member Terry Keszler said he preferred a date later in the month of January which was not so close to the holidays.
The delay will give the time necessary for an Ambulance Tax District Board to be elected and for the new board to determine how it can best provide services to its residents.
“They need to decide if they want to contract with the city of Sturgis, or if they want to provide their own service, or contract with someone else,” Ainslie said. “It gives them several months, more than half a year, to get that put into place.”
Ross Lamphere, who has been instrumental in bringing the rural ambulance tax district to a vote, said it’s now time for others to pick up the torch to move the group forward.
Lamphere also presented a check Monday night to the Sturgis Ambulance Service from donations that had continued to come in. The check was for $6,146.66.
Lamphere said the group was hoping to have an election for the board of directors in May, but the COVID-19 situation may move that to June.
He said there is a great deal of interest in serving on the board from people throughout the new tax district. Individuals have until April 17 to turn petitions in to the Meade County Auditor’s Office to run for the board of directors.
The community of Buffalo Chip, including the adjacent Buffalo Chip Campground, opted not to be a part of the new rural ambulance tax district, Aislie said.
The action by the city council Monday was to halt service by the Sturgis Ambulance Service to Buffalo Chip beginning on May 1.
“That way there is enough time to provide notice to them to say that they need to prepare for how they are going to provide their own services,” Ainslie said.
It was also revealed at the meeting Monday that the Rural Meade Ambulance Service operating at Enning would cease operations at the end of April.
They informed Ainslie that their existing response area would be divided between Sturgis, Rapid City and Faith.
Ainslie said Rapid City has stated that they are not able to provide service in that area and he says it also goes well beyond what the Sturgis Ambulance Service could provide.
“That’s going to be another wrinkle in all of this,” he said.
Ainslie said there is a scheduled conference call with the state this week to talk about the loss of the Enning ambulance service. He said he would update the council after the meeting.
