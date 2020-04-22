Sturgis braces for sales tax slump

STURGIS — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some Sturgis businesses to close and others to scale back on the services they can provide, it’s inevitable that in the coming months, the city of Sturgis will see a dramatic downturn in the amount of sales tax it collects.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said at the Sturgis City Council meeting Monday that the city is not currently looking at furloughs or lay-offs of city employees in light of the anticipated sales tax dip.
“At this time, ‘no,’” Ainslie said. “We do have a very healthy reserve, and all the department heads have already been instructed to look at ways to continue to save money.”
The city also continues to look at its expenditures and are working to show some restraint in what is spent. They are waiting to see what the change in revenue will be, Ainslie said.
“That will rely heavily on what happens this summer for tourism,” he said.
If it does happen that the wide-spread stay-at-home directives continue, then that may have a large impact on the sales tax outlook for Sturgis.
“At that point we will need to make further choices,” Ainslie said. “We are starting to look at ways we can save money as a city, but no, we’re not starting to do wholesale lay-offs or furloughs or anything like that.”
Sturgis City Council member Steve Keszler asked during Monday’s meeting why the expenditures at the Sturgis Community Center were close to the same figure as the previous month even though the community center has been closed since March 16.
“Is it safe for me to assume that since it is shut down that we should see that going down the next pay period,” he said.
Ainslie explained that Community Center staff still have been working at doing things that they normally would not have time to do when the facility is open such as painting the locker rooms, cleaning and grouting the showers and putting automated roll-up security window at front desk area. The monthly expenditures also included new locks and handles for doors.
“As we have been closed, we actually are making some upgrades we’ve been meaning to do,” he said.
Keszler said he believes the city would run out of such projects.
“With being shut down, I would just hope that we’d see a little less on the community center next month,” he said.
The city isn’t sure just how much sales tax revenues will fall.
“We won’t know how bad March was for another two and a half weeks. At that point, I think we will have a good indication to see how much of an impact that is,” he said.
The city of Sturgis has been diligent about ensuring they have a healthy reserve to ride out times such as the pandemic, Ainslie said
“Our general fund reserve exceeds 20%. I anticipate that this year we may end up using some of our reserves to help smooth things out,” he said.
The South Dakota Department of Revenue collects and administers both state and municipal taxes.
The state imposes a 4% tax on most goods and services. In addition, a 1.5% tax is applicable to select tourism related goods and services.
South Dakota law allows cities the option of imposing additional sales or use taxes. These taxes apply if a transaction occurs within a city imposing a tax, and if an item is subject to the state sales/use tax. The city of Sturgis has a 2% tax.
Also in Sturgis, an additional 1% tax is imposed on specific purchases such as lodging, eating establishments, alcoholic beverages and admission to places of amusement as well as athletic and cultural events. Cities can choose to apply the tax to any or all of those activities.
Sturgis City Finance Manager Fay Bueno gave a report on the first quarter sales tax numbers and finances for the city on Monday.
“We’re looking pretty good. I think you will really want to enjoy this right now,” she told the mayor and city council.
Revenues for the city were up by 7% and expenditures were down 6%, she said.
Currently, the city of Sturgis has in its general fund reserves about $2.3 million.
“We do have some money that we have put in reserve. We should be proud of ourselves that we’ve saved that money. But now, it’s probably going to go the other direction,” she said.
