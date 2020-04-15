Sturgis approves repairs to 7th St. area

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council has approved repair for areas around the 7th Street Bridge, but the repair of the bridge itself is on hold.
During the 2019 Memorial Day weekend, major flooding caused damage to the 7th Street crossing of Bear Butte Creek. As a result, the crossing was temporarily closed. Eventually, the crossing was opened for one lane of traffic. But then, on July 4, another significant flooding event happened, which further undermined the culverts and road. The second flood resulted in permanent closures of the crossing.
During the post flood engineering analysis, it was determined that the existing box culverts at the crossing were undersized. Additionally, when they were originally placed, they were not included in the hydrology model which is required to be approved by Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers.
“In order to make the necessary repairs, the crossing will need to have a larger culvert system and it will need to be properly engineered and FEMA approved,” Sturgis City Engineer, Liz Wunderlich told the Sturgis City Council at its meeting April 6.
“This means a complete hydrological model of the creek and the crossing must be completed and submitted to FEMA,” she said.
The Council previously approved the engineering contract to complete the hydraulic analysis on Oct. 7, 2019.
Wunderlich said that so far, the consultant has completed the survey and the initial culvert sizing. The next steps will require a Conditional Letter of Map Revision (CLOMR) to be submitted to FEMA. If approved by FEMA, new mapping will take place and engineering based on the new mapping can be completed (Letter Of Map Revision) and the crossing can be rebuilt.
In addition to the damage of the crossing, the intersection of 7th and Woodland Drive, and approximately 400 feet of bike path also received significant damage in the flooding.
These events were declared presidential disasters, consequently the city has been working with FEMA to seek partial reimbursement for the damages and to make necessary repairs.
Plans are complete and construction is ready for repairs at the intersection of 7th Street and Woodland Drive, Wunderlich said. This project will allow the intersection to be rebuilt and reopened by July 10, she said.
Other repairs to be done include removal of existing culverts and grading, as well as reconstructing the 400 feet of the bike path that was damaged.
The culverts will need to be removed to allow for proper grading of the north and south side creekbanks between 7th Street and the Post Office. The grading will help prevent future damage and will help protect a main sewer line located along the north side of the creek, Wunderlich said.
All culvert removal and grading work in the creek must be complete by Sept. 30, per the city’s permit from the Army Corps of Engineers.
In addition to the other repairs, this project has an add alternate to remove concrete pipe east of the S Curves on BLM property. The concrete pipes were placed decades ago to serve as an embankment wall to protect the city’s sanitary sewer line from erosion. The BLM has required the city to remove those pipes.
There were three proposals received for the repairs and pipe removal ranging from $335,626.55 to $435,000.00. The engineer’s estimate was $437,936.40. The low bidder was Johner & Sons, Inc. of Spearfish.
Wunderlich said FEMA should reimburse the city for 85% of the costs.
