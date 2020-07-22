Sturgis approves $1.27 million purchase for event center

STURGIS — Following a 90-minute discussion, Sturgis City Council members Monday approved the purchase of a Main Street business to use as a future event center.
The city purchased Mr. Al’s, located at 1219 Main St., for $1.27 million with stipulations written into the contract.
The building is located adjacent to Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
City Manager Daniel Ainsley began the discussion.
He told commissioners that the idea of purchasing the building began in late 2019 following news that the Boulder Canyon Station Convention Center leased its space to a retail operation and thus could no longer be used for event activities.
Almost immediately, the city saw a dramatic increase in inquiries from people wanting to host events and weddings at the armory and community center. However, the long-term use of these locations would impair other activities that traditionally used those spaces.
Ainsley said both the hotel and downtown business improvement district board supported the idea of the city acquiring a larger event center. He also said that the costs of land and construction of a facility is prohibitive.
So when Mr. Al’s was listed, the city began discussions with the owners of the 11,250-square-foot building.
Ainsley said the building is large enough to construct public restrooms, a storage area for the Music on Main and other event, a warming kitchen and still allow for approximately 9,000 square feet of event venue space. He said capacity would be 600 people with a fire suppression system or 300 without one.
Ainsley said a renovation budget of $365,000 has been established. The purchase and renovation would be paid for through the city’s economic development loan fund, 25%, and from a commercial bank for the remaining 75%. The payments for the first decade, he said, are anticipated to be fully covered through the Rally rental revenue, along with some leased events, and then after the initial 10 years, Rally revenue should bring in $45,000 more than the remaining financing.
Included in the purchase agreement, would be a refundable $10,000 escrow deposit, as well as a commercial appraisal, an environmental review, and a building inspection. If the studies showed unknown risks, the city could back out of the purchase agreement. If all went according to plan, Ainsley said, the closing date would be this fall with renovations of both the interior and exterior to follow. The facility could be booked by May.
Ainsley said the city, by not having an event center, is losing business to Spearfish and Rapid City, both of which, have event center locations.
A lengthy discussion by both council members and the public followed.
“Would this benefit the city? Absolutely it would,” said Councilman Terry Kessler. “… I have a lot of reservations, however, to doing this.”
He cited the age of the building – no one at the meeting knew exactly how old it is, although Councilman Mike Bachand said it is more than 60 years old. And Kessler said the city has no idea what lies underground. He knew that two fuel tanks were previously removed from the site.
“I don’t think we have looked at it like we should, the public has not been informed,” he said. “We need to be fair to the people in this town. This is a lot of money.”
Bachand agreed.
“I think an event’s center downtown is a fantastic opportunity,” Bachand said. “But it’s premature right now.”
He said he believes the upgrades needed to the building would be extensive and costly.
But not all council members oppose the purchase.
“We’ve been talking about this for almost a year,” said Councilwoman Beka Zerbst. “The future of town is not just a year or two, but where we want our fingerprints to be an a decade or two. Downtown development is needed, and moving a building downtown to 12-month use is always a good thing.”
Bachand asked that that the issue be tabled until September so that city staff could have more time to investigate the city’s and the building’s needs. The council rejected the motion by a 7-2 vote.
The council then approved a motion to move forward with the purchase by a 6-3 vote with Bachand, Terry Kessler, and Steve Kessler opposing the move.
