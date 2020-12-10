Status of COVID vaccines

OPINION — We learn today that the first vaccines have already been rolled-out in the United Kingdom while in the United States the FDA is reviewing all the data from clinical vaccine trials and are expected to approve the vaccine efficacy in the next two days.
All this good news is over-shadowed by the news also today that the Trump administration refused to purchase additional vaccine doses from Pfizer late last summer when they were offered. As a result, Pfizer will not provide additional doses until next June or July significantly postponing vaccination for the majority of Americans by several months.
The Administration is depending on doses of vaccine from other manufacturers of possible vaccines to meet the need in the United States. Moderna, for example, should be submitting their final data package to FDA in the next week or two. Astra Zeneca has hit a snag in their vaccine studies and from their current data cannot determine the correct dose of their vaccine. We are waiting on these results to determine if their vaccine is approvable by the FDA.
The United States has ordered over 600,000 doses from various manufacturers and has promised the surplus supply to other countries. Today, the President signed an executive order that all Americans who want to be vaccinated will receive two doses from the existing supply before surplus vaccine is distributed abroad.
In summary, we still expect the vast majority of Americans to be vaccinated by the second quarter of 2021. Where this supply of vaccine will come from is not clear at this time. Nonetheless, we should all take heart this Holiday Season that relief is only months away. In the meantime, please wear the damn mask.
