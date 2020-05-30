Static dynamics: Using solid mathematics to assess a fluid situation

SPEARFISH — What if there was a way to weed through the vast open fields of speculation and data sets concerning COVID-19 to find one kernel of useful truth you could use to make the best decision for you and your family?
That kernel has been found as researchers have discovered a way to mathematically prove the effectiveness of social distancing and wearing a mask in certain situations.
Snap your fingers.
That’s how quickly the numbers can change when collecting data about COVID-19. It’s vitally important to remember in these ever-changing and dynamic times that no health official, government body, or scientific expert has the ability to be 100% accurate.
In her recently published paper titled, “So You’re Going Outside: A Physics-Based Coronavirus Infection Risk Estimator for Leaving the House,” Elena Polozova; who worked part-time for three years as a network epidemiology research assistant at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), warns that “all model are wrong, but some are useful.”
With such a dynamic flow of information, it can be difficult to focus on any set of facts long enough to decide the best course of action.
Polozova created a physics-based activity risk model, which assigns numerical value to situational parameters in order to create a mathematical scale by which to gauge the risk of infection associated with social interactions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For an individual, the riskiness of going outside scales linearly with four factors: the number of people they encounter (N_p_b); the number of surfaces they touch (N_s); the number of other people that have touched those surfaces since the surfaces were last sanitized (N_p_s); and the probability pi that any given person outside is contagious,” Polozova wrote in her paper.
In the parenthesis are the parameters as they appear within the model, which represent the situational specific values for the equation.
The Pioneer sat down with Dr. Parthasarathi Nag, a professor of Mathematics in the School of Mathematics and Social Sciences at Black Hills State University, to find out how Polozova’s model works and how it can be applied to Lawrence County.
Reader beware, this is not a basic algebra problem.
“So you use this to roughly approximate probability of getting COVID under various circumstances,” Nag explained.
As we know, reported case numbers do not reflect actual infection rates due to inconsistencies in the data collection process; the model uses four parameters to calculate the approximate number of people who are actually infected in a given area; the first two parameters are pretty straightforward, first; you need the population of the area being studied. As of a 2019 census count the population of Lawrence County was 25,741. Next you need the number of reported cases. Because there hasn’t been an active case reported in a Lawrence County resident since early to mid April, that number is zero; however, Nag said it would be irresponsible to accept zero as an actual case number in our community.
(Editor’s note: in the time since this experiment was conducted and it’s publication date, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County.)
“I don’t think zero is a fair number,” he said. “You can argue a case that it should be more than zero just by people traveling through … at least you can conclude that it could be at least more than zero.”
We also know many people who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic, which means even though they may not be counted as a reported case, though they still carry the potential to infect others.
“If you’re at zero, then essentially we’re saying that nobody’s infected … then the probability of getting infected is zero,” he said. “Suppose there are people who are symptomatic but nobody’s going to the hospital or anything so you don’t have any data now.”
To compensate for that Nag set the reported case count at just one to illustrate how quickly infection rate can grow.
Ok, those were the easy numbers; Nag explained that the other two parameters are the wild cards.
The latent multiplier or undercount is the number of people within a population who have been infected with the virus, but not reported.
“The only place I could find a (proper) estimate of the undercount is from Santa Clara County (Calif.) There (is) probably other data available … but I’m still going through it,” Nag said.
The population undercount is estimated by going back and using data collected from antibody testing, which is only now beginning to be assembled.
“After the antibody testing started, they realized that a lot more people got infected rather than the numbers being reported and the magnitude was somewhere between 50 to 85 times (reported cases).”
To estimate the undercount for Lawrence County Nag used the low end of the Santa Clara study, which was 50.
The other wild card parameter is the percent of the population that is asymptomatic. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has developed five pandemic planning scenarios for modelers and public health officials to easily reference in order to determine that percentage based on data collected. Nag used scenario No. 5, which estimates 35% of the population to be asymptomatic.
Remember that snap of your fingers? All that data collected is represented in that single split second, and that is the point in time used to run Polozova’s model.
“Things are changing so fast,” Nag warned. “Today I saw the CDC say some of the antibody tests are giving false positives. … So you have to take (all numbers) with a grain of salt.”
Once the estimated number of people infected has been found, the user can plug in the values associated with the specific situation being looked at such as the number of surfaces being touched while indoors or outdoors; the number of people being passed either on a sidewalk or in a building; and how many breath events each person is experiencing with and without a mask.
When all the numbers are crunched, you get an estimated probability percentage of becoming infected with the virus.
Nag ran several scenarios through the model, the most compelling numbers came from one in which a person is walking past 10 individuals down a sidewalk spread four feet apart. In this scenario each of the 10 individuals was coughing as the person passes. If none of those individuals were wearing masks, the person stands a .7% chance of contracting the virus. If all 10 individuals are wearing masks, that number drops down to .000062%.
“And that last number reduces by a third almost if you’re at six feet of distance and a mask on,” he added.
In all cases the likelihood of coming into contact with the virus
Nag stressed that the purpose of Polozova’s model is to generate an estimated risk assessment using a sliding scale, not to create a public health assessment standard.
“The hard part about understanding all this is that things are changing; this is a static model,” he said. “What we can tell for sure by this experiment is that (there) is orders of magnitude difference between wearing a mask and not wearing one.”
In her paper, Polozova runs several other scenarios and draws the same conclusion.
“After all this math, my biggest impression is a hopeful one. The virus may be scary, but our quotidian safeguards of masks, sanitizing, and social distancing can protect us in meaningful and understandable ways. The numbers show that we should take these defenses seriously. Stay six feet apart (not four!), wear masks, sanitize religiously — and don’t touch your face,” she wrote.
Nag said as we gain a better understanding of how this virus works, through creative models such as Polozova’s, we will be able to apply better knowledge to coming up with ways to fight against the pandemic.
“This is the crystal ball that we have now; can there be a better crystal ball, sure,” he said. “At the end it is still a crystal ball.”
