State warns of potential COVID-19 exposure in Sturgis

PIERRE – State Health officials announced Tuesday that a patron of the One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon at 1304 Main St. in Sturgis, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual visited the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:
Aug. 11, from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.
A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
• Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce their risk of exposure.
If you develop symptoms:
• Call your health care provider immediately.
• Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.
• Avoid contact with other people.
• Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.
