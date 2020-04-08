State reports highest jump in positive COVID-19 cases

(AP) — South Dakota health officials reported the largest day-to-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday as 73 more people tested positive.
The state has tallied 393 confirmed cases, with 146 of those people reporting they have recovered. Six people in total have died from COVID-19, while 26 have required hospitalization.
Minnehaha County, the state’s most-populated area, accounted for most of the cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
