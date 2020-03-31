State reminds workers of unemployment filing times

PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) continues to handle an unprecedented volume of unemployment insurance claims due to COVID-19 related layoffs.
Due to heavy phone call volume, individuals should file online at RAclaims.sd.gov if possible.
A new “last name” filing system was implemented Monday for claims taken by phone. Based on the first letter of your last name, claimants should file:
• A-F on Monday
• G-N on Tuesday
• O-Z on Wednesday
• If you missed your day, you can file on Thursday or Friday.
Claimants will need their Social Security number, driver’s license or State ID, and 18 months of work history. The quickest way to receive benefit payments is by direct deposit.
“After you file an initial claim, you will receive a packet in the mail, so be on the lookout for this,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “It will contain your monetary benefit determination, claimant checklist and handbook.”
To be paid, claimants need to file a weekly request for payment, even though the work search requirement is currently waived. Unemployment claimants filing a weekly request for benefits should call (605) 626-3212 after 6 p.m. CDT, or file online at RAclaims.sd.gov.
To cancel a claim, email CancelRA@state.sd.us your name and last four digits of Social Security number.
Many variables can affect a worker’s eligibility and an employer’s liability for benefits. Each case is examined on a case-by-case basis. To view a list of scenario interpretations about eligibility visit https://dlr.sd.gov/ra/covid_19_ra_eligibility.aspx.
Beware of scams
The state is also cautioning people about potential scams aiming to steal personal information. Be aware of potential fraud and only use the official website RAclaims.sd.gov.
“Many of the individuals we’re helping are filing for unemployment insurance for the very first time,” said Hultman. “Please be cautious of scammers trying to take advantage of the situation.”
• No fee. There is no fee to file for unemployment compensation. DLR will never ask for a debit card or other method of payment in order to process a claim. If you get a phone call from someone identifying themselves as a representative of DLR, do not give any information to the caller or send money.
• False websites. Several websites advertise they can assist claimants in filing for unemployment benefits. Some of these sites offer services free of charge and others do charge for services. The sites often ask for confidential/private information such as your Social Security number, address, work history and email address. Use only the official DLR Reemployment Assistance website at RAclaims.sd.gov.
• Personal documents. Some solicitors are asking claimants to upload a copy of their driver’s license, birth certificate, etc. DLR will ask for a Social Security number and driver’s license or state-issued ID, but will not require an upload.
• Verification. A few claimants have received demands to verify their identity within 24 hours to process their claim. DLR will not send requests such as this. After filing an initial claim, the claimant will receive a packet in the mail with a monetary determination of benefits, claimant checklist and handbook.
• Online surveys. DLR does not pay claimants to take surveys. If you receive an email requesting you complete on online survey that appears to be from the State, do not complete the survey. This is likely an attempt to get your personal information.
“I stress to only use the website RAclaims.sd.gov,” said Hultman. “This is the official website for filing for unemployment.”
To report incidents of attempted fraud or scams, contact the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection at https://consumer.sd.gov/.
