State parks see record use in 2020

LEAD — This was the year for outdoor recreation, as the S.D. Game, Fish & Parks reported record numbers of sales in state parks.
Al Nedved, deputy director of the S.D. Game, Fish & Parks, said while the 2020 recreation season started out a little sluggish as people struggled with stay-at-home orders and understanding the COVID-19 pandemic. But by the end of spring numbers started to rebound, and would eventually smash records for state park use.
“I think clearly as the COVID picture evolved throughout the summer, people were very much turning to parks to social distance and go with the family to get exercise and do a lot of things that weren’t quite so available normally,” Nedved said. “This will likely be a record year in terms of statewide visitation and camping for the state parks system.”
A recent report presented to the S.D. Game, Fish & Parks Commission shows that revenue from permits in state parks increased by 33 percent this year, from nearly $8 million in 2019 to more than $10 million this year. Revenue from camping services, including lodging fees and firewood sales, also saw a 48% increase this year, from nearly $17 million in 2019 to almost $24 million this year.
Of those numbers, state parks reported the most significant increases with daily use permits. This year sales for a seven-day motorcycle band for Custer State Park increased by 101%. During the Rally, the report has that increase at 102%.
Additionally, parks across the state reported a 76% increase in daily use permits, and 95% increase in daily permits for unattended vehicles. Nedved said those permits were issued to people whose unattended vehicles were found in the parks without a license.
Not all categories for state parks usage saw increases this year. Activities which typically draw crowds of visitors saw significant declines. Some examples are a 72% decrease in motorcoach permits, which Nedved said are typically issued for bus tours. One-day special event permits were down by 22%, and picnic reservations also saw an 18% decline.
“I just don’t think a lot of the bus tours were operating this year, especially in the early season,” Nedved said. “The majority of those are issued in Custer State Park.”
In addition to revenue increases, Nedved said 26% more people were camping this year, and overall visitation numbers were up by 32%. Here locally, the report from the S.D. Game, Fish & Parks shows a 21% increase in camping at Rocky Point Recreation Area at the Belle Fourche Reservoir, and a 25% increase at Bear Butte State Park.
Though he said it is hard to track where visitors originate from, since the department doesn’t typically collect personal information when selling entrance permits to the parks, Nedved said he believes there was a mixed bag of local and out-of-state visitors this year.
“We saw some upticks from people from throughout the country,” he said. “It was an interesting year. I think there was an increase in local traffic as well. I do think a lot of folks went local and spent more time as families out in the parks. I think we saw some new users and some folks who have not utilized parks in the past. They tried camping, boating and swimming the state parks for the first time. The sales for campers and water craft and things like that were very strong this year. A lot of dealers and a lot of folks were struggling to meet demand.”
