PIERRE — State officials say a surge in COVID-19 cases due to people gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday may come within the next couple weeks.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said Wednesday that about 50% of people who have been exposed to the coronavirus develop symptoms within the first five days following exposure.
“We would be looking at about a week after Thanksgiving to see some increases in cases,” he said.
The week allows for people to first experience symptoms, seek medical care, get tested and receive results from the test, Clayton said.
“This could continue into the second week after Thanksgiving and possibly as long as three weeks after Thanksgiving to see cases increase,” he said. “We do ask that individuals that have those sorts of exposure risks, even though they might be low, that if they develop symptoms to stay at home and seek testing from their medical provider.”
Meanwhile, the state is preparing for the arrival of 7,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine which could be delivered by Dec. 15.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said her department hopes to see medical providers begin administering the 7,800 doses, manufactured by Pfizer Inc., the day after the shipment is received.
South Dakota has been preparing an implementation plan for the COVID-19 vaccine since August with various groups – including health care providers, across the state, Malsam-Rysdon said.
The national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Tuesday to determine who should get the vaccine first, she said.
“They concluded that, and as we have been planning, to allocate our first doses of the vaccine to what we would consider front-line health care workers,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Those are people who are working directly with COVID patients including doctors, nurses as well as hospital cleaners to those who deliver meals in the hospital.
In October, Malsam-Rysdon said the state expected about 24,000 doses of the vaccine in the first phase. That number dropped to about 12,000 in mid-November and on Wednesday Malsam-Rysdon said the state would get about 7,800 doses.
“Our initial vaccine allocation will be lower than what the need is. We will be working to prioritize and getting that first group through,” she said.
The limited number of doses means the first vaccines will go to health care workers in the most intense settings, Malsam-Rysdon said. That means workers at hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
“When we get additional vaccines, we will continue to work through that same population at other locations,” she said.
The state hopes to get weekly allocations of both the Pfizer vaccine as well as the Moderna vaccine when it is available. The Pfizer vaccine is given in two doses, so the federal government is reserving another 7,800 doses for South Dakota that will get distributed about 21 to 28 days after the initial dose.
Getting the second dose of the vaccine is critical so that people have the maximum protection, Malsam-Rysdon said. And everyone who is vaccinated will get a reminder about the second dose and be given information about how to monitor for any potential side effects of the vaccine.
An ongoing study shows that the Pfizer vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease.
“We know the efficacy is very high and we don’t anticipate seeing cases from individuals (who received the vaccine), but there might be circumstances such as incomplete vaccinations where they received the first dose and have not received the second dose and those are all circumstances that we try to monitor to help see how effective that vaccine will be,” Clayton said.
For that reason, the state will continue to gather information from those who test positive for COVID-19 in the coming months to see if they had received the vaccine.
After the first group has been immunized, the state will move to vaccinating long-term care residents as well as at-risk populations, including individuals with underlying health conditions.
“The speed of this really depends on the number of vaccines that we are allocated on a weekly basis,” she said.
When the vaccine is more readily available, state officials expect the population at large to get the vaccine.
South Dakota health officials reported 1,291 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Active cases increased by 769 to 14,857 and 47 new deaths were reported. The large number of deaths today sent the death toll to just below 1,000 at 995. The new deaths were 24 men and 23 women with the youngest death being reported in the 40-49 year age range.
The number of people hospitalized due to the virus decreased by 16 today to 531.
Both Lawrence and Meade County added 46 new cases each, sending the total in Lawrence to 2,097 and 1,809 in Meade. In Lawrence, 380 remain active and 355 remain active in Meade.
Butte County added 10 new cases Wednesday for a total of 740 with 109 remaining active.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.