State announces new group eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

PIERRE — South Dakota remains in Phase 1D of its vaccination plan, with people 65 years and older qualifying for the vaccine. But starting on or about March 8, people younger than 65 with one underlying health condition will be eligible for the vaccine.
Those conditions include asthma (moderate-to-severe), cancer, cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain), chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), cystic fibrosis, diabetes mellitus (type 1 and type 2), down syndrome, heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies, hypertension or high blood pressure, immunocompromised state (weakened immune system), liver disease, neurologic conditions, such as dementia, pregnancy, pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues), severe obesity, sickle cell disease and thalassemia (a type of blood disorder).
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.